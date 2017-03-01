International Participants Highly Appreciated EXPO 2017 Preparations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

326 delegates from more than 100 countries gathered in Astana for the third International Participants' Meeting of EXPO 2017 to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming key "green energy" event.

"It is already the third International Participants' Meeting, and I would like to say that with each meeting in the run up to Expo 2017 Astana, the organizers and participants have forged stronger and more beneficial ties with each other. The organizers' partnership with the Bureau International des Expositions has also been strengthened," said Vicente G. Loscertales, the Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

He believes that the exhibition is being prepared to a very high standard. "I would like to thank the organizers of EXPO 2017, who have been responsible for every level of preparations, and we are currently at the final stage. I am confident that our joint efforts will lead to success," stated the head of the BIE.

In turn, Akhmetzhan Yessimov, the Chairman of the Board of JSC "National company Astana EXPO-2017", said that the construction of the pavilions is complete, and that for the final stage a lot of active involvement of the participants is required.

"There are a little over 100 days before the exhibition starts, and therefore we invite all the participants to actively join in with the organization of their pavilions. At the moment, the pavilions are being actively transferred to the international participants for further installation works. In particular, 20 countries have already received their pavilions and begun construction works," said Yessimov. 14 more participating countries, including Serbia, Great Britain, Uzbekistan, and Angola, signed the relevant transfer document during the meeting itself.

For the participants' comfort, a Unified service centre has been created to provide visa support, as well as tax, banking, insurance and other state services. A campus with 1374 apartments was built on the EXPO grounds for the national sections' Commissioners, their families, and the staff of the exhibition.

On the second day the delegates visited the EXPO 2017 facilities. They highly appreciated the preparations for the grand event in Astana and stressed how impressed they were by the scale of the construction works and by the design of the facilities.