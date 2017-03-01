Turkish Medium- and Heavy-duty Truck Manufacturers to Increase Production Volumes and Quality to Meet Evolving User Demands

Customers will seek competitively priced, customised trucks that are emission and safety compliant, finds Frost & Sullivan's Mobility team

LONDON, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Changes in emission standards, exchange rates, and fleet technology are reshaping the Turkish medium-duty (MD) and heavy-duty (HD) truck market. The market must tackle the shift to Euro VI emission standards, intensifying safety regulations such as inclusion of automatic transmission and lane change notification features, and user demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. Further, fleet companies, which are emerging as the primary buyers of MD and HD trucks, prefer replacing vehicles every three years. These factors are pressurising Turkish truck manufacturers to increase production volumes while enhancing quality. After a slowdown to adjust to these new requirements, the market will experience strong growth within the next three years.

"In-city delivery is increasing due to the daily demand for fresh food that is supplied from areas around the cities using delivery trucks," said Mobility Consulting Analyst Melek Ozturk. "The public works segment, too, requires trucks; in addition to garbage and fire trucks, demand for heavy-duty trucks with a smaller body will boost sales in the 4x2 and 6x2 basic HD truck segments."

Turkish Medium- and Heavy-Duty Truck Market, 2012-2021, recent analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Automotive and Transportation Growth Partnership Service program, finds that the MD truck market will reach the 15,000 units mark and the HD truck market will exceed 37,000 units by 2021. While key participants are expected to maintain their market standing, more competitors will eventually enter the high-growth MD truck market. Planned mega construction projects will also boost the 8x4 high-specialty truck segment.

Leading truck manufacturers in Turkey, such as Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Iveco, Ford and Isuzu, are re-strategising to balance the price of the trucks with customers' need for personalisation. While the adoption of Euro VI transmission standards and increasing fuel prices will drive up ownership costs, truck pricing and customer satisfaction will be crucial competitive factors.

"By offering aggressive discounts on trucks with personalised features, Scania and Ford have expanded their shares in the HD segment," observed Ozturk. "In the MD segment, where customers prefer premium prices for long-haul trucks, Mitsubishi has the fastest growth rate. Ford's line of MD trucks for construction purposes is gaining traction, while Mercedes-Benz's offerings in the segment are more affordable than competitors and play a key role in setting market prices."

