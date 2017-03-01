Turkcell's "Hello Hope" application, which has developed to help Syrian refugees to integrate into their lives in Turkey, was awarded with the GSMA's prestigious award "Mobile in Emergency or Humanitarian Situations" in the "Social Economic Development" category at Glomo Awards 2017. This became the second award Turkcell received in GSMA 2017

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) has been deemed worthy of an award for Hello Hope, the unique application for Syrian Refugees, at the Glomo Awards in GSMA Mobile World Congress. The Hello Hope mobile application, developed with the aim of serving solution for Syrian refugees' needs in learning Turkish, communication and accessing information for daily life, was awarded for "Mobile in Emergency or Humanitarian Situations" in the "Social Economic Development" category. Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu has received the awards at the ceremony held on Tuesday, 28th of February.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005763/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

With the prestigious award, Turkcell left behind many strongly competing projects in the same category. "Hello Hope" application helps solving language difficulties by teaching basic Turkish vocabulary through language flashcards on most common issues and providing instant speech translation. A section on Frequently Asked Questions includes info on refugee registration processes, access to public services such as education and health, and a location-based service option guiding users to nearby facilities. One-click access to Turkey's only Arabic language call centre contributes to the experience.

"We aim to make everyone have the same conditions everywhere"

Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu emphasized the role of technology in benefits for society; "We have always aim to transform the technology that we have in to benefits for society. We set off on the Hello Hope project with this ideal. We wished for individuals staying in our country to have access to the same conditions as we do. 3 million Syrians are living in Turkey, which has the highest number of refugees among the host countries in the world, and as Turkcell we provide service to 1.3 million of them. Our aim was to prevent all immigrants whose native language is Arabic, Syrians in particular, from feeling out of place in terms of language and culture. Thus in September 2016 we launched the "Hello Hope" application developed by Turkcell Academy. With our project aiming to ease the daily life of Syrians and offer them a chance at adaptation, the application has been downloaded approximately 300 thousand times.

And today, this meaningful reward we received here proved the success of both the Hello Hope and the path we follow. We will continue to be by the side of refugees in our country with our technology during their integration process."

Turkcell integrated application into temporary shelter

In the second phase of the "Hello Hope" project, first implemented as a mobile application by Turkcell, an education centre was opened in the Kahramanmaras Temporary Housing Center in collaboration with AFAD, Prodea Systems and Naiim. At the centre, Arabic K-12 education for children and young people, as well as the opportunity for adults to learn Turkish through news, health and everyday living content is provided. Turkcell also offers 4.5G mobile communication and high speed fiber internet services in the centre. Kahramanmaras, has an added significance in being the first centre where high speed fiber internet services are offered to refugees free of charge.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005763/en/

Contacts:

Turkcell Corporate Communications

Selin Gulec Yakin, Mobile: 0090 532 210 56 88

selin.gulec@turkcell.com.tr