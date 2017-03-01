sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.03.2017 | 12:47
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 1

Annex DTR3

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Connected Persons

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1.Name of the issuer

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.		2.State whether the notification relates to (i) a
transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R,
(ii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act (2006) or
(iii) in accordance with paragraph 26 of the Model Code

(i)
3.Name of person discharging managerial
responsibilities/director

ALASTAIR LAING (DIRECTOR)		4.State whether notification relates to a person
connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

ALASTAIR LAING AND HIS CONNECTED PERSONS (SPOUSE AND CHILDREN)
5.Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a nonbeneficial
interest 1
BENEFICIAL INTEREST		6.Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

ORDINARY SHARES
7.Name of registered shareholders(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

BREWIN NOMINEES LTD - 10,232
SMITH & WILLIAMSON NOMINEES LTD - 975
JIM NOMINESS LTD - 693		8.State the nature of the transaction
ACQUISITION
9.Number of shares, debentures or financial
instruments relating to shares acquired

327 SHARES ON 28 FEBRUARY 2017		10.Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
0.01%
11.Number of shares, debentures or financial
instruments relating to shares disposed		12.Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
13.Price per share or value of transaction
28 FEBRUARY 2017 - £38.525 per share		14.Date and place of transaction
28 FEBRUARY 2017

15.Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

11,900 (0.27%)		16.Date issuer informed of transaction


1 MARCH 2017

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer

complete the following boxes

17.Date of grant
18.Period during which or date on which exercisable
19.Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option20.Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)
21.Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or
indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise
22.Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification
23.Any additional information24.Name of contact and telephone number for queries
STEVEN COWIE
0131 538 6604

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
STEVEN COWIE
Date of notification ________1 MARCH 2017 ___________________________________

Notes:This form is intended for use by an issuer to make a RIS notification required by DR 3.1.4R(1).

(1)An issuer making a notification in respect of a transaction relating to the shares or debentures of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 16, 23 and 24.
(2)An issuer making a notification in respect of a derivative relating the shares of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24.
(3)An issuer making a notification in respect of options granted to a director/person discharging managerial responsibilities should complete boxes 1 to 3 and 17 to 24.
(4)An issuer making a notification in respect of a financial instrument relating to the shares of the issuer (other than a debenture) should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24.

© 2017 PR Newswire