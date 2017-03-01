Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 1
Annex DTR3
Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Connected Persons
All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.
|1.
|Name of the issuer
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
|2.
|State whether the notification relates to (i) a
transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R,
(ii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act (2006) or
(iii) in accordance with paragraph 26 of the Model Code
(i)
|3.
|Name of person discharging managerial
responsibilities/director
ALASTAIR LAING (DIRECTOR)
|4.
|State whether notification relates to a person
connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person
ALASTAIR LAING AND HIS CONNECTED PERSONS (SPOUSE AND CHILDREN)
|5.
|Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a nonbeneficial
interest 1
BENEFICIAL INTEREST
|6.
|Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares
ORDINARY SHARES
|7.
|Name of registered shareholders(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them
BREWIN NOMINEES LTD - 10,232
SMITH & WILLIAMSON NOMINEES LTD - 975
JIM NOMINESS LTD - 693
|8.
|State the nature of the transaction
ACQUISITION
|9.
|Number of shares, debentures or financial
instruments relating to shares acquired
327 SHARES ON 28 FEBRUARY 2017
|10.
|Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
0.01%
|11.
|Number of shares, debentures or financial
instruments relating to shares disposed
|12.
|Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
|13.
|Price per share or value of transaction
28 FEBRUARY 2017 - £38.525 per share
|14.
|Date and place of transaction
28 FEBRUARY 2017
|15.
|Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
11,900 (0.27%)
|16.
|Date issuer informed of transaction
1 MARCH 2017
If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer
complete the following boxes
|17.
|Date of grant
|18.
|Period during which or date on which exercisable
|19.
|Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option
|20.
|Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)
|21.
|Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or
indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise
|22.
|Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification
|23.
|Any additional information
|24.
|Name of contact and telephone number for queries
STEVEN COWIE
0131 538 6604
|Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
STEVEN COWIE
Date of notification ________1 MARCH 2017 ___________________________________
Notes:This form is intended for use by an issuer to make a RIS notification required by DR 3.1.4R(1).
|(1)
|An issuer making a notification in respect of a transaction relating to the shares or debentures of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 16, 23 and 24.
|(2)
|An issuer making a notification in respect of a derivative relating the shares of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24.
|(3)
|An issuer making a notification in respect of options granted to a director/person discharging managerial responsibilities should complete boxes 1 to 3 and 17 to 24.
|(4)
|An issuer making a notification in respect of a financial instrument relating to the shares of the issuer (other than a debenture) should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24.