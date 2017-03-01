INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 28-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 189.94p

INCLUDING current year revenue 191.94p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 28-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 75.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 75.79p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.49m

Borrowing Level: 16%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528