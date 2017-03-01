New Holland CR and CX combines with Everest System win "Machine of the Year" award at SIMA 2017

The brand's flagship CR and CX combines featuring the technically innovative Everest System were chosen by a jury of trade journalists for their benefits in terms of harvesting productivity and efficiency for customers who are working in challenging conditions.

LONDON, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), has won a "Machine of the Year" title in the Combine category at the SIMA 2017 International Agribusiness show in Paris, France. The 2017 edition of the show, which runs from February 26 - March 2, counts more than 1,700 exhibitors from over 40 countries.

The brand's flagship CR and CX combines featuring the technically innovative Everest leveling System were chosen by the jury for their benefits in terms of harvesting productivity and efficiency for customers who are working in challenging conditions.

Established by a group of European trade journalists in 1997, the "Machine of the Year" 2017 awards included 17 categories, all celebrating the best agricultural technology innovations. The machines in each category were judged according to innovative features, performance, productivity, cost of operation, ease of use and operator comfort.

New Holland's super conventional CX7.90, CX8.70 and CX 8:80 combines and its flagship rotary CR 7.90, CR8.80 and CR8.90 combines featuring the Everest leveling System have been engineered to counteract steep in-field slopes and keep the threshing and separation system perfectly level to offer high performance in side hills.

The CX and CR Everest models compensate lateral slopes of up to 20% to maintain perfect horizontality for the combine and optimize the loading of grain, effectively delivering the same outstanding performance as on level ground. The Everest System can also work in combination with a self-leveling shoe to deliver 100% efficiency on slopes of up to 36% and improves combine capacity even in the most demanding conditions. The combine's cab remains horizontal up to 20% so the operator can maintain his attention throughout the day without any tiredness due to the position of the combine in side hills. The Everest System, developed in co-operation with I2J Solutions, is totally integrated and does not modify the structure of the machine's base unit.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

