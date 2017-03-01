Actus Digital will present in NAB 2017 HTML5 based Broadcast Compliance and Clips for OTT and social

Visit Actus Booth: SU11021

BRUSSELS, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --At NAB 2017 Actus Digital will present the latest broadcast recording, monitoring and clips for OTT, based on HTML5 (Actus5).

HTML5 main advantages:

No client installation is needed, accessible also through the Cloud Best compatibility with different browsers Works from PC, MAC, smartphones and iPads Innovative User Interface and improved workflow Much faster

The Actus5 is already used by different customers and is getting the best feedbacks from the industry.

Actus will present the clip generation workflow, clips for OTT and social. The new User Interface enhances the clips creation and export workflow and includes more automation options. The clips can contain one or multiple video segments, with the ability to include or exclude segments with frame accurate cuts, remove ads and a new Zoom function. The clips can include any metadata, overlays, special effects, profiles, and can be exported in any format. The NLC (Near Live Clips) ability to start creating the clips a few seconds after the broadcast content is aired guarantees that the content will be published on any media platform like social, OTT, VOD or Catchup TV as fast as possible.

Actus will also present at NAB 2017 the other products of its Media Platform: Actus-View' for compliance recording (including Loudness and Closed caption), Actus-AdWatch' for automatic ads tracking and ads verification, Actus Rating-Analyzer' for tracking competitor's viewership, Actus Alert-Center' for broadcast quality assurance and ActusChangeTracker'that compares two linear feeds and automatically detects any modification.

About Actus Digital

Actus Digital is a leading provider of enterprise media intelligence platform, designed for broadcasters, networks, cable and IPTV operators, and governments.

Actus platform is a compliance solution that complies with all regulators requirements. It also provides a solution for clips generation for the Web, social, VOD, OTT and Catchup TV as well as automatic ads tracking for competitive analysis and ads verification. Actus Alert Center provides audio and video alerts to assure high quality content.

Actus provides its solutions to hundreds of customers worldwide, such as CNBC, Sky, Fox, Sony, Star, AMC Networks, BBC, Disney and more.

