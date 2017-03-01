GreenKey Appoints Nader Shwayhat as CEO

Veteran FinTech Leader Has Track Record of Driving Innovation, Building Businesses Based on Real-Time Communications, Trading Workflow

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GreenKey, creator of an award-winning voice platform for financial market participants, announced today the appointment of Nader Shwayhat, 39, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Shwayhat joins GreenKey having spent the past 15 years leading and building fast-growth, venture-backed FinTech businesses focused on real-time communication, trading workflows and big-data analytics. Holding several patents on chat-based trading technologies, he has been at the forefront of how real-time communications can integrate into the trading and compliance workflows of front-, middle- and back-office professionals.

GreenKey Founder and Chief Product Officer, Anthony Tassone, said: "I'm very excited that Nader has joined GreenKey as our CEO. His domain expertise and executive leadership within capital markets position him perfectly to lead our firm through our next chapter of exciting growth and execution. We are confident that he will infuse GreenKey with the same enthusiasm and commercial focus that he has throughout his impressive career."

"Having participated in the evolution of Unified Communications over the last decade, it's clear that advanced voice interfaces and AI-driven speech recognition represent the next wave of innovation on trading floors. GreenKey is challenging the entire notion of financial phone, turret and transcription services, and I'm thrilled to help bring our disruptive products to the entire industry," said Shwayhat.

Based in New York, Shwayhat has been working with GreenKey as a strategic advisor since November.

Earlier in his career, Shwayhat co-founded Pivot, Inc., a start-up focused on instant messaging for financial markets. Over seven years, and in various commercial and executive roles, he guided Pivot to over 7,000 users and hundreds of clients, leading to the firm's eventual sale to CME Group, the world's largest derivatives exchange. While at CME Group, Shwayhat co-founded CME Direct, an internal, acquisition-driven startup delivering a suite of technology tools directly to trading customers. As Executive Director, Global Head of Sales & Marketing, he helped grow CME Direct to 140 employees, six offices, and over $100 million in transaction and clearing revenue within four years. Most recently, Shwayhat served as Global Head of Sales and Business Development for Novus Partners, a portfolio intelligence company helping institutional investors and asset managers optimize performance through big data and analytics.

Shwayhat earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, magna cum laude, as well as a master's degree in financial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan. While at U-M, he spent four years leading the university's Solar Car Team, a 200-member, multi-million-dollar student project that builds and races a solar-powered race car in multiple national and international competitions, winning the national championship and placing third in international rankings. He continues to serve as an alumni advisor to the Solar Car Team and is actively involved in various community organizations. A native of Troy, Michigan, Shwayhat lives in New York City with his wife and two children.

GreenKey is the next generation voice collaboration platform for all financial market employees. The firm's patented software turret functionality, encrypted global VoIP network and advanced speech recognition and text transcription combine to make voice communication significantly simpler, smarter and more cost-effective. GreenKey's VoIP network is now deployed at hundreds of firms including some of the world's largest banks, brokerage firms and trading firms. For more information, please visit www.greenkeytech.com or follow the firm on Twitter, @GreenKeyTech, or on LinkedIn.

