OmPrompt Brings Cognitive Automation to the Supply Chain

Supply chain digitisation and automation specialist OmPrompt today announced it has launched a cognitive Smart Automation Solution, Teach&Learn, to further enhance its family of Smart Automation Solutions. OmPrompt works with major global brands to digitise their supply chains. With the introduction of Cognitive this will mean faster and more agile implementations.

Teach&Learn, the latest addition to OmPrompt's portfolio, delivers the capability to digitise key supply chain data using cognitive behaviour to remove manual effort of data entry and process validation through a human-in-the-loop approach. This solution supports any business document and any format within all order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P) processes, including forecasts, orders, shipments, delivery information, remittances and invoices.

OmPrompt CEO John Wakeman announced: "Teach&Learn's cognitive technology opens up automation to the entire supply chain. It's important to be able to offer a solution that keeps people in the loop and provides them with more control over their automation application."

CSO Steve Luscombe added: "Along with our other Smart Automation Solutions, Teach&Learn now means we can offer different levels and types of automation. The cognitive element is just the first step in how we plan to use AI to support global supply chains."

Teach&Learn will complement OmPrompt's 4 core solutions recently added to their offering; ZeroTouch, WindScreen, SelfServe and EDIConnect.

OmPrompt is the leader in supply chain digitisation and automation.OmPrompt helps large companies with complex supply chains bridge gaps by eliminating the need for human workarounds when transactional systems can't cope with diverse operational requirements from customers.

OmPrompt's award-winning platform enables companies across a wide range of industries - including FMCG, healthcare, and logistics such as Unilever, Stryker and Kimberly-Clark - to gain competitive edge through superior customer service provided by resource freed from back-office functions.

OmPrompt's managed service offers multi-format support, intelligent business rules, master data validation and accelerated exception management to deliver the transactional excellence enjoyed by global brands worldwide. OmPrompt processes transactions in 50 countries and 6 continents and is headquartered in Oxfordshire, UK.

