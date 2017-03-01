12% Constant Currency Revenue Growth in Fourth Quarter

Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, announced its results today for the three months and year ended 31 December 2016.

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year (FY) increased by 10% and 9% to €110.5 million and €421.8 million, respectively (4Q 2015: €100.7 million; FY 2015: €386.6 million)

Net income for the fourth quarter and full year was €10.0 million and €39.9 million, respectively (4Q 2015: €12.1 million; FY 2015: €48.6 million)

Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the fourth quarter and full year increased by 10% and 11% to €49.3 million and €190.9 million, respectively (4Q 2015: €44.9 million; FY 2015: €171.3 million)

for the fourth quarter and full year increased by 10% and 11% to €49.3 million and €190.9 million, respectively (4Q 2015: €44.9 million; FY 2015: €171.3 million) Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter was 44.6% and 45.3% for the full year, unchanged and up 100 basis points, respectively (4Q 2015: 44.6%; FY 2015: 44.3%)

Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter and full year were €0.14 and €0.56, respectively (4Q 2015: €0.17; FY 2015: €0.69)

Adjusted net income 1 for the fourth quarter and full year was €9.0 million and €36.6 million, respectively (4Q 2015: €12.1 million; FY 2015: €37.9 million)

for the fourth quarter and full year was €9.0 million and €36.6 million, respectively (4Q 2015: €12.1 million; FY 2015: €37.9 million) Adjusted earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter and full year was €0.13 and €0.51, respectively (4Q 2015: €0.17; FY 2015: €0.54)

Capital expenditures2, including intangible assets, were €73.8 million in the fourth quarter and €250.9 million for full year 2016 (4Q 2015: €42.0 million; FY 2015: €192.6 million)

Operating Highlights

Equipped Space increased by 3,000 square metres in the fourth quarter and 9,600 square metres for the full year to 110,800 square metres

Revenue Generating Space increased by 3,100 square metres in the fourth quarter and 8,100 square metres for the full year to 87,200 square metres

Utilisation Rate was 79% at the end of the year

During the fourth quarter, Interxion opened two new data centres: the first phase of its AMS8 data centre in Amsterdam, and the first two phases of its DUB3 data centre in Dublin. In addition, Interxion opened a 500 sqm expansion at its PAR7 data centre in Paris.

"Interxion continued its momentum into the fourth quarter, capping 2016 with double digit annual growth for revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, and solid margin improvement. We experienced growth across our key target segments, and we saw a continuation of strong bookings across all deal sizes," said David Ruberg, Interxion's Chief Executive Officer. "Customers value our services, which are located in the main connectivity hubs across Europe, as they seek network-dense facilities where they create business value by gaining access to our vibrant Communities of Interest."

Quarterly Review

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 was €110.5 million, a 10% increase over the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 5% increase over the third quarter of 2016. Recurring revenue3 was €103.4 million, a 9% increase over the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 3% increase over the third quarter of 2016. Recurring revenue in the quarter was 94% of total revenue. On a constant currency basis4, revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 12% higher than the fourth quarter of 2015.

Cost of sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 was €43.0 million, a 10% increase over the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 6% increase over the third quarter of 2016.

Gross profit was €67.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, a 10% increase over the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 5% increase over the third quarter of 2016.

Sales and marketing costs in the fourth quarter of 2016 were €7.6 million, a 3% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 5% increase over the third quarter of 2016. Other general and administrative costs5 were €10.5 million, a 15% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 19% increase compared to the third quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2016 was €49.3 million, a 10% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 2% increase compared to the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 44.6% in both the fourth quarter of 2016 and the fourth quarter of 2015, and 45.9% in the third quarter of 2016.

Depreciation, amortisation, and impairments in the fourth quarter of 2016 was €24.2 million, an increase of 20% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 10% increase compared to the third quarter of 2016.

Operating income during the fourth quarter of 2016 was €22.6 million, a 1% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 4% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2016.

Net finance expense for the fourth quarter of 2016 was €9.5 million, an 18% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, and a 10% increase compared to the third quarter of 2016. Comparisons to previous periods are impacted by the bond tap in April 2016. Included in third quarter 2016 was a €1.4 million positive adjustment on finance lease obligations, lowering net finance expense.

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2016 was €3.0 million, an 18% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, and a 33% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2016. Income tax expense in the fourth quarter 2016 was impacted by the release of €0.8 million income tax accrual.

Net income was €10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, a 17% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 4% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2016.

Adjusted net income was €9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, a 26% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 5% increase compared to the third quarter of 2016.

Cash generated from operations, defined as cash generated from operating activities before interest and corporate income tax payments and receipts, was €50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, a 32% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, and a 15% increase compared to the third quarter of 2016.

Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, were €73.8 million in the fourth quarter 2016 compared to €42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 and €64.5 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Cash and cash equivalents were €115.9 million at 31 December 2016, compared to €53.7 million at year end 2015. Total borrowings, net of deferred revolving facility financing fees, were €735.0 million at year end 2016 compared to €555.1 million at year end 2015. As of 31 December 2016, the company's revolving credit facility was undrawn.

Equipped space at year end 2016 was 110,800 square metres compared to 101,200 square metres at year end 2015 and 107,800 square metres at the end of the third quarter 2016. Revenue generating space at year end 2016 was 87,200 square metres compared to 79,100 square metres at year end 2015 and 84,100 square metres at the end of the third quarter 2016. Utilisation rate, the ratio of revenue-generating space to equipped space, was 79% at year-end 2016 compared to 78% at year-end 2015 and 78% at the end of the third quarter 2016.

Annual Review

Revenue for 2016 was €421.8 million, a 9% increase compared to 2015. Recurring revenue for 2016 was €400.0 million, a 10% increase compared to 2015, and accounted for 95% of total revenue in 2016 compared to 94% in 2015. On a constant currency basis, revenue in 2016 was 11% higher than in 2015.

Gross profit was €259.2 million in 2016, a 10% increase compared to 2015. Gross profit margin was 61.5% in 2016, an increase of 70 bps compared to 2015.

Sales and marketing costs for 2016 were €29.9 million, a 6% increase compared to 2015.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2016 was €190.9 million, an 11% increase compared to 2015. Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2016 was 45.3%, an increase of 100 bps compared to 2015.

Net income was €39.9 million in 2016, compared to €48.6 million in 2015. Diluted earnings per share in 2016 were €0.56 on a weighted average of 71.2 million diluted shares, compared to €0.69 on a weighted average of 70.5 million diluted shares in 2015. Net income and earnings per share in 2016 were impacted by €2.4 million of M&A transaction costs, and other one-time items having a net positive impact €2.7 million. Net income and earnings per share in 2015 were impacted by €11.8 million of M&A transaction costs, €20.9 million of M&A transaction break fee income, and a €2.3 million gain on the sale of a financial asset.

Adjusted net income was €36.6 million in 2016, a 4% decrease compared to 2015. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were €0.51 on a weighted average of 71.2 million diluted shares, compared to €0.54 on a weighted average of 70.5 million diluted shares in 2015.

Cash generated from operations, defined as cash generated from operating activities before interest and corporate income tax payments and receipts, was €183.4 million in 2016, an increase of 8% compared to 2015.

Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, were €250.9 million in 2016 compared to €192.6 million in 2015.

During 2016, Interxion opened 9,600 square metres of new Equipped Space, and installed a net 8,100 Revenue Generating Square Metres, increasing utilisation to 79% from 78%.

Business Outlook

The company today is providing guidance for full year 2017:

Revenue 468 million € 483 million Adjusted EBITDA € 212 million € 222 million Capital expenditures (including intangibles) € 250 million € 270 million

Capital expenditure guidance does not include ~€78 million for the acquisition of the Vancis data centre business in Amsterdam in 1Q 2017.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Included in these materials are certain non-IFRS financial measures, which are measures of our financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. These measures are as follows: (i) EBITDA; (ii) adjusted EBITDA; (iii) revenue on a constant currency basis, (iv) recurring revenue; (v) recurring revenue on a constant currency basis (vi) adjusted net income; (vii) adjusted basic earnings per share and (viii) adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Other companies may present EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, revenue on a constant currency basis, recurring revenue, recurring revenue on a constant currency basis, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share differently than we do. Each of these measures are not measures of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to Profit for the period attributable to shareholders ("net income") as indicators of our operating performance or any other measure of performance implemented in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, revenue on a constant currency basis, recurring revenue and recurring revenue on a constant currency basis

We define EBITDA as net income plus income tax expense, net finance expense, depreciation, amortisation and impairment of assets.

We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the following items, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not representative of our operating performance:

Share-based payments primarily the fair value at the date of grant to employees of equity awards, is recognised as an employee expense over the vesting period. We believe that this expense does not represent our operating performance.

Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions ("M&A") under IFRS, gains and losses associated with M&A activity are recognised in the period incurred. We exclude these effects because we believe they are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjustments related to terminated and unused datacentre sites these gains and losses relate to historical leases entered into for certain brownfield sites, with the intention of developing datacentres, which were never developed and for which management has no intention of developing into data centres. We believe the impact of gains and losses related to unused datacentres are not reflective of our business activities and our ongoing operating performance.

In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for items that management believes are not representative of our current ongoing performance. Examples of this would include: adjusting for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.

We believe EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operational performance because it helps us and our investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of the business after removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortisation). Management believes that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the primary IFRS presentation of net income provides a more complete analysis of our operating performance. Management also believes the use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA facilitates comparisons between us and other data centre operators and other data centre operators that are REITs and other infrastructure based businesses. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are also relevant measures used in the financial covenants of our €100 million revolving facility and our 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020.

A reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA is provided in the tables attached to this press release.

Recurring revenue comprises revenue that is incurred monthly from colocation, connectivity and associated power charges, office space, amortized set-up fees and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties. Rents received for the sublease of unused sites are excluded. We present recurring revenue as we believe it assists investors understand our operating performance.

We present constant currency information for revenue and recurring revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than Euro are converted into Euro using the average exchange rates from the prior period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

We believe that revenue growth is a key indicator of how a company is progressing from period to period and presenting constant currency information for revenue and recurring revenue provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operational performance because it helps us and our investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of the business after removing the impact of currency exchange rates.

Adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share

We define adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the following items and the related income tax effect, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not reflective of our operating performance:

Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions ("M&A") under IFRS, gains and losses associated with M&A activity are recognised in the period incurred. We exclude these effects because we believe they are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjustments related to provisions these adjustments are made for adjustments in provisions that are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of Interxion. These adjustments may include changes in provisions for onerous lease contracts.

Adjustments related to capitalised interest Under IFRS we are required to calculate and capitalise interest allocated to the investment in data centres and exclude it from net income. We believe that reversing the impact of capitalised interest provides information about the impact of the total interest costs and facilitates comparisons with other data centre operators.

In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for items that management believes are not representative of our current ongoing performance. Examples of this would include: adjusting for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.

Management believe that the exclusion of certain items listed above, provides useful supplemental information to net income to aid investors in evaluating the operating performance of our business and to aid investors compare our operating performance with other data centre operators and infrastructure companies. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income, when combined with net income (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS is beneficial to a complete understanding of our performance.

Adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share amounts are determined on adjusted net income.

Interxion does not provide forward-looking estimates of net income, operating income, depreciation, amortisation, and impairments, share-based payments, M&A transaction costs or increase/decrease in provision for onerous lease contracts, and income from sub-leases of unused data centre sites, which it uses to reconcile to adjusted EBITDA. The Company is, therefore, unable to provide forward-looking reconciling information for adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation from reported net income to adjusted net income is provided in the tables attached to this press release.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE:INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 45 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.

With over 600 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

This announcement contains inside information under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS figures intended to adjust for certain items and are not measures of financial performance under IFRS. Full definitions can be found in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section in this press release. Reconciliations of net income to adjusted EBITDA and net income to adjusted net income can be found in the financial tables later in this press release. Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, represent payments to acquire property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets, as recorded in the consolidated statement of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets", respectively. Recurring revenue is revenue that is incurred from colocation and associated power charges, office space, amortised set-up fees, cross-connects and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties. Rents received for the sublease of unused sites are excluded. We present constant currency information for revenue and recurring revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than Euro are converted into Euro using the average exchange rates from the prior period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. Other general administrative costs represents general and administrative costs excluding depreciation, amortisation, impairments, share based payments, M&A transaction costs, and increase/(decrease) in provision for onerous lease contracts.

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in €'000 except per share data and where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year ended Dec-31 Dec-31 Dec-31 Dec-31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue 110,487 100,653 421,788 386,560 Cost of sales (43,022 (39,204 (162,568 (151,613 Gross Profit 67,465 61,449 259,220 234,947 Other income 191 86 333 21,288 Sales and marketing costs (7,640 (7,385 (29,941 (28,217 General and administrative costs (37,438 (31,370 (137,010 (132,505 Operating income 22,578 22,780 92,602 95,513 Net Finance expense (9,513 (8,084 (36,269 (29,022 Profit or loss before income taxes 13,065 14,696 56,333 66,491 Income tax expense (3,027 (2,557 (16,450 (17,925 Net income 10,038 12,139 39,883 48,566 Basic earnings per share: (€) 0.14 0.17 0.57 0.70 Diluted earnings per share: (€) 0.14 0.17 0.56 0.69 Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (shares in thousands) 70,603 69,919 70,603 69,919 Weighted average number of shares for Basic EPS (shares in thousands) 70,538 69,736 70,349 69,579 Weighted average number of shares for Diluted EPS (shares in thousands) 71,407 70,675 71,215 70,499 As at Dec-31 Dec-31 Capacity metrics 2016 2015 Equipped space (in square meters) 110,800 101,200 Revenue generating space (in square meters) 87,200 79,100 Utilization Rate 79 78

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: SEGMENT INFORMATION (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year ended Dec-31 Dec-31 Dec-31 Dec-31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Consolidated Recurring revenue 103,429 95,074 399,958 365,175 Non-recurring revenue 7,058 5,579 21,830 21,385 Revenue 110,487 100,653 421,788 386,560 Net income 10,038 12,139 39,883 48,566 Net income margin 9.1 12.1 9.5 12.6 Operating income 22,578 22,780 92,602 95,513 Operating income margin 20.4 22.6 22.0 24.7 Adjusted EBITDA 49,280 44,910 190,876 171,276 Gross profit margin 61.1 61.0 61.5 60.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 44.6 44.6 45.3 44.3 Total assets 1,482,665 1,252,064 1,482,665 1,252,064 Total liabilities 933,896 744,647 933,896 744,647 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets (a) (73,758 (41,961 (250,878 (192,636 France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK Recurring revenue 66,157 60,859 256,004 232,624 Non-recurring revenue 4,812 3,910 13,770 14,290 Revenue 70,969 64,769 269,774 246,914 Operating income 21,565 21,699 87,558 83,215 Operating income margin 30.4 33.5 32.5 33.7 Adjusted EBITDA 38,222 34,803 148,191 134,328 Gross profit margin 62.0 62.0 62.6 62.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 53.9 53.7 54.9 54.4 Total assets 990,406 878,568 990,406 878,568 Total liabilities 202,330 196,996 202,330 196,996 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets (a) (46,834 (34,877 (170,707 (131,812 Rest of Europe Recurring revenue 37,272 34,215 143,954 132,551 Non-recurring revenue 2,246 1,669 8,060 7,095 Revenue 39,518 35,884 152,014 139,646 Operating income 16,078 14,357 62,404 54,374 Operating income margin 40.7 40.0 41.1 38.9 Adjusted EBITDA 22,740 20,764 88,195 78,868 Gross profit margin 65.9 65.9 65.9 64.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 57.5 57.9 58.0 56.5 Total assets 363,444 309,218 363,444 309,218 Total liabilities 73,613 54,396 73,613 54,396 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets (a) (24,466 (5,568 (69,650 (55,004 Corporate and other Operating income (15,065 (13,276 (57,360 (42,076 Adjusted EBITDA (11,682 (10,657 (45,510 (41,920 Total assets 128,815 64,278 128,815 64,278 Total liabilities 657,953 493,255 657,953 493,255 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets (a) (2,458 (1,516 (10,521 (5,820 (a) Capital expenditure, including intangible assets, represents payments to acquire property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, as recorded in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets", respectively.

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year ended Dec-31 Dec-31 Dec-31 Dec-31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated Net income 10,038 12,139 39,883 48,566 Income tax expense 3,027 2,557 16,450 17,925 Profit before taxation 13,065 14,696 56,333 66,491 Net finance expense 9,513 8,084 36,269 29,022 Operating income 22,578 22,780 92,602 95,513 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 24,244 20,186 89,835 78,229 EBITDA (1) 46,822 42,966 182,437 173,742 Share-based payments 1,828 1,467 6,343 7,161 Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions M&A transaction break fee income (2) (20,923 M&A transaction costs (3) 821 563 2,429 11,845 Items related to terminated or unused data centre sites: Increase/(decrease) in provision for onerous lease contracts (4) (184 Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites (5) 47 (86 (95 (365 Increase/(decrease) in provision for site restoration (6) (238 (238 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 49,280 44,910 190,876 171,276 France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK Operating income 21,565 21,699 87,558 83,215 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 16,511 12,990 60,128 50,317 EBITDA (1) 38,076 34,689 147,686 133,532 Share-based payments 337 200 838 1,345 Items related to terminated or unused data centre sites: Increase/(decrease) in provision for onerous lease contracts (4) (184 Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites (5) 47 (86 (95 (365 Increase/(decrease) in provision for site restoration (6) (238 (238 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 38,222 34,803 148,191 134,328 Rest of Europe Operating income 16,078 14,357 62,404 54,374 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 6,554 6,213 25,371 23,688 EBITDA (1) 22,632 20,570 87,775 78,062 Share-based payments 108 194 420 806 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 22,740 20,764 88,195 78,868 Corporate and Other Operating income (15,065 (13,276 (57,360 (42,076 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 1,179 983 4,336 4,224 EBITDA (1) (13,886 (12,293 (53,024 (37,852 Share-based payments 1,383 1,073 5,085 5,010 Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions M&A transaction break fee income (2) (20,923 M&A transaction costs (3) 821 563 2,429 11,845 Adjusted EBITDA (1) (11,682 (10,657 (45,510 (41,920 (1) "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are non-IFRS financial measures within the meaning of the rules of the SEC. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for more information on these measures, including why we believe that these supplemental measures are useful, and the limitations on the use of these supplemental measures. (2) "M&A transaction break fee income" represents the cash break up fee received following the termination of the Implementation Agreement in May 2015. This fee was included in "Other income." (3) "M&A transaction costs" are costs associated with the evaluation, diligence and conclusion or termination of merger or acquisition activity. These costs are included in "General and administrative costs." In the quarter ended 31 December 2016, M&A transaction costs included €0.8 million related to other activity including the evaluation of potential asset acquisitions. (4) "Increase/(decrease) in provision for onerous lease contracts" relates to those contracts in which we expect losses to be incurred in respect of unused data centre sites over the term of the lease contract. (5) "Income from sub-leases of unused data centre sites" represents the income on sub-lease of portions of unused data centre sites to third parties. This income is treated as 'Other income.' (6) "Increase/(decrease) in provision for site restoration" represents income related to the termination of data centre sites. This item is treated as 'Other income.'

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) As at Dec-31 Dec-31 2016 2015 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,156,031 999,072 Intangible assets 28,694 23,194 Deferred tax assets 20,370 23,024 Other investments 1,942 Other non-current assets 11,914 11,152 1,218,951 1,056,442 Current assets Trade receivables and other current assets 147,821 141,936 Cash and cash equivalents 115,893 53,686 263,714 195,622 Total assets 1,482,665 1,252,064 Shareholders' equity Share capital 7,060 6,992 Share premium 519,604 507,296 Foreign currency translation reserve 9,988 20,865 Hedging reserve, net of tax (243 (213 Accumulated Profit (deficit) 12,360 (27,523 548,769 507,417 Non-current liabilities Trade payables and other liabilities 11,718 12,049 Deferred tax liabilities 9,628 9,951 Borrowings 723,975 550,812 745,321 572,812 Current liabilities Trade payables and other liabilities 171,399 162,629 Income tax liabilities 5,694 2,738 Provision for onerous lease contracts 1,517 Borrowings 11,482 4,951 188,575 171,835 Total liabilities 933,896 744,647 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,482,665 1,252,064

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET: BORROWINGS (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) As at Dec-31 Dec-31 2016 2015 Borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents (a) 115,893 53,686 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 (b) 629,327 475,503 Mortgages 54,412 44,073 Financial leases 51,718 34,582 Other borrowings 1,605 Borrowings excluding Revolving Facility deferred financing costs 735,457 555,763 Revolving Facility deferred financing costs (c) (426 (710 Total borrowings 735,031 555,053 Borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents 619,138 501,367 (a) Cash and cash equivalents exclude €3.7 million as of 31 December 2016 and €4.9 million as of 31 December 2015, which is restricted and held as collateral to support the issuance of bank guarantees on behalf of a number of subsidiary companies. Restricted cash is reported under (non)current assets. (b) €625 million 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 include a premium on the additional issuance and are shown after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, offering fees and expenses. (c) Deferred financing costs of €0.4 million as of 31 December 2016 were incurred in connection with the €100 million revolving facility.

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year ended Dec-31 Dec-31 Dec-31 Dec-31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net income 10,038 12,139 39,883 48,566 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 24,244 20,186 89,835 78,229 Provision for onerous lease contracts (879 (1,533 (3,532 Share-based payments 1,702 824 6,105 6,518 Net finance expense 9,513 8,084 36,269 29,022 Income tax expense 3,027 2,557 16,450 17,925 48,524 42,911 187,009 176,728 Movements in trade receivables and other assets (7,480 (9,799 (11,126 (19,380 Movements in trade payables and other liabilities 9,127 4,973 7,505 12,040 Cash generated from operations 50,171 38,085 183,388 169,388 Interest and fees paid (a) (2,224 (1,393 (36,003 (30,522 Interest received 67 35 136 152 Income tax paid (2,638 (2,781 (8,124 (11,948 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 45,376 33,946 139,397 127,070 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property plant and equipment (72,741 (40,487 (241,958 (186,115 Financial investments deposits 1,139 418 1,139 418 Purchase of intangible assets (1,017 (1,474 (8,920 (6,521 Loans to third parties (1,942 Proceeds from sale of financial asset 281 3,063 Redemption of short-term investments 1,650 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (72,619 (41,543 (251,400 (187,505 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercised options 112 3,265 6,332 5,686 Proceeds from mortgages 14,850 14,625 14,850 Repayment of mortgages (2,215 (985 (4,031 (2,346 Proceeds Senior secured notes at 6% (538 154,808 Interest received at issue of additional notes 2,225 Repayment of other borrowings 31 Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (2,641 17,161 173,959 18,190 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 843 (622 251 1,294 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (29,041 8,942 62,207 (40,951 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 144,934 44,744 53,686 94,637 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 115,893 53,686 115,893 53,686 (a) Interest paid is reported net of cash interest capitalised, which is reported as part of "Purchase of property, plant and equipment."

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (in €'000 except per share data and where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year ended Dec-31 Dec-31 Dec-31 Dec-31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net income as reported 10,038 12,139 39,883 48,566 Add back + M&A transaction costs 821 563 2,429 11,845 821 563 2,429 11,845 Reverse - M&A transaction break fee income (20,923 - Profit on sale of financial asset (281 (2,289 - Adjustment of financial lease obligation (1,410 - Increase (decrease) in provision for onerous lease contracts (184 - Increase/(decrease) in provision for site restoration (238 (238 - Deferred tax asset adjustment (809 (809 - Interest capitalised (941 (615 (3,362 (2,638 (1,988 (615 (6,100 (26,034 Tax effect of above add backs reversals 89 13 363 3,547 Adjusted net income 8,960 12,100 36,575 37,924 Reported basic EPS: (€) 0.14 0.17 0.57 0.70 Reported diluted EPS: (€) 0.14 0.17 0.56 0.69 Adjusted basic EPS: (€) 0.13 0.17 0.52 0.55 Adjusted diluted EPS: (€) 0.13 0.17 0.51 0.54

INTERXION HOLDING NV Status of Announced Expansion Projects as at 1 March 2017 with Target Open Dates after 1 January 2016 CAPEX (a)(b) Equipped Space (a) Target Market Project (€ million) (sqm) Opening Dates Amsterdam AMS 8: Phases 1 2 New Build 50 2,900 4Q 2016 -1Q 2017 (c) Copenhagen CPH2: Phases 1 2 New Build 19 1,100 2Q 2016 1Q 2017 (d) Dublin DUB3: Phases 1 2 New Build 28 1,200 4Q 2016 Dusseldorf DUS 2: Phase 1 2 New Build 16 1,200 4Q 2015 2Q 2016 (e) Frankfurt FRA 10: Phases 1 4 New Build 92 4,800 1Q 2016 3Q 2016 (f) Frankfurt FRA 11: Phases 1 4 New Build 95 4,800 4Q 2017 2Q 2018 (g) Frankfurt FRA 12: New Build 19 1,100 4Q 2017 London LON3: New Build 35 1,800 3Q 2018 Marseille MRS 1: Phase 2 (cont) 3 30 2,200 3Q 2016 2Q 2017 (h) Paris PAR7: Phase 2 37 2,100 4Q 2016 2Q 2017 (i) Stockholm STO5: Phase 1 New Build 11 600 3Q 2017 Vienna VIE 2: New Build 65 4,200 4Q 2014 2Q 2017 (j) Total € 497 28,000 (a) CAPEX and Equipped space are approximate and may change. Figures are rounded to nearest 100 sqm unless otherwise noted. (b) CAPEX reflects the total spend for the projects listed at full power and capacity and the amounts shown in the table above may be invested over the duration of more than one fiscal year. (c) Phase 1 (1,500 square metres) became operational in 4Q 2016. Phase 2 (1,400 square metres) is scheduled to become operational in 1Q 2017. (d) Phase 1 (500 square metres) became operational in 2Q 2016. Phase 2 (600 square metres) is scheduled to become operational in 1Q 2017. (e) Phase 1 (600 square metres) became operational in 4Q 2015. Phase 2 (600 square metres) became operational in 2Q 2016. (f) Phase 1 (1,200 square metres) became operational in 1Q 2016; phase 2 (1,200 square metres) became operational in 2Q 2016; phases 3 4 (1,200 square metres each) became operational in 3Q 2016. (g) Phases 1 and 2 (1,200 square metres each) are scheduled to become operational in 4Q 2017; phases 3 4 (1,200 square metres each) are scheduled to become operational in 2Q 2018. (h) Phase 2 (cont.) (800 square metres) became operational in 3Q 2016. Phase 3 (1,400 square metres) is scheduled to become operational in 2Q 2017. (i) The first 500 square metres became operational in 4Q 2016. The remaining 1,600 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 2Q 2017. (j) 1,300 square metres became operational in 4Q 2014; 600 square metres became operational in 1Q 2015; 600 square metres became operational in 2Q 2015; 300 square metres became operational in 4Q 2015; 300 sqm became operational in 3Q 2016; another 1,100 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 2Q 2017.

