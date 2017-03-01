FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 1 March 2017



The biggest battery in the Nordic countries was taken into use today at Fortum's Järvenpää power plant. In Fortum's Batcave battery project, the Nordic countries' biggest lithium-ion battery storage was installed in conjunction with Fortum's biomass-fired biopower plant in Järvenpää.



Electricity production forms that are condition-dependent, such as wind and solar energy, will require more flexibility from the electricity grid in the future. In addition to hydropower, also electricity storage brings flexible regulating power to the electricity system. The flexibility brought by a battery storage enables growth in the use of renewable energy sources in Finland.



The Batcave battery's nominal output is 2 megawatts (MW) and the energy capacity 1 megawatt-hour (MWh). The battery consists of approximately 6,600 lithium-ion cells, and it offers quick, second- and minute-level grid flexibility in frequency regulation. The Batcave name refers to "battery cave", a construction container equipped with the latest battery technology and created as a test environment for new ideas. The battery project complements Fortum's research on other future solutions, such as demand response and virtual power plants.



"Our Batcave project takes us a big step closer towards the solar economy, where electricity storage plays an important role alongside renewable energy production forms. The electricity battery brings flexibility to the national electricity market, benefitting all electricity users. In addition to storing electricity, the Batcave project allows us to test completely new ideas for optimal control of the battery together with other flexible electricity production forms," says Tatu Kulla, Head of Business Development, Fortum.



The investment cost of the Batcave development project is about EUR 1.6 million, for which Fortum will receive a 30 per cent energy investment subsidy from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment. The electricity battery is supplied by the French SAFT, which has decades of experience in manufacturing various battery technologies.



Fortum Corporation Group Communications



Further information: Roosa Nieminen, Project Manager, Fortum Trading and Asset Optimisation, tel. +358 50 336 0704 Tatu Kulla, Head of Business Development, Fortum Trading and Asset Optimisation, tel. +358 400 294 499



Read more: Images for media use: http://mediabank.fortum.com:80/public/e950814de10E.aspx 360 video inside the battery: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KITw_vMea6g&sns=em



Electricity storage Electricity storage is a part of the future energy system. With the intermediate storage of electricity, supply and demand can be better balanced, and the storage can also function as an electricity network stabiliser in malfunction situations. Other advantages of electricity storage include its ability to be instantly deployed and its easy adjustability. Moreover, electricity storage reduces the need for fossil fuel-fired peak load plants.



Fortum Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and 62% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2016, our sales were EUR 3.6 billion. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com