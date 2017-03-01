LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, 2017-03-01 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced presentations at the following conferences taking place in March:



37th Annual Cowen & Co. Healthcare Conference, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, in Boston Massachusetts.



-- Matthew Kapusta, chief executive officer, will present on Wednesday, March 8th at 10.00 a.m. EST. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website at: http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php. The webcast replay will be available for at least two weeks following the live event.



Oppenheimer 27th Annual Healthcare Conference, at the Westin New York Grand Central, in New York City.



-- Matthew Kapusta, chief executive officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat with analyst Hartaj Singh on Tuesday March 21st at 3.55 p.m. EST. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website at: http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php. The webcast replay will be available for at least two weeks following the live event.



11th Annual Symposium of the Coalition for Hemophilia B, at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort in Ponte Vedra, Florida.



-- uniQure will be exhibiting throughout the conference from Friday March 31st to Sunday April 2nd.



About uniQure uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com



