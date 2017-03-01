Biohit Oyj - Managers' Transactions, March 1, 2017 at 1:55 pm local time (EET)



CORRECTION TO BIOHIT OYJ - MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS IN MARCH 1, 2017 AT 11:45 AM LOCAL TIME (EET)



Transaction details 27.2.2017 should read as follows:



Transaction Details



(1): Volume: 92 Unit price: 5,40000 EUR



(2): Volume: 95 Unit price: 5,40000 EUR



(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5,41000 EUR



(4): Volume: 208 Unit price: 5,42000 EUR



(5): Volume: 550 Unit price: 5,44000 EUR



(6): Volume: 150 Unit price: 5,45000 EUR



(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5,45000 EUR



(8): Volume: 140 Unit price: 5,50000 EUR



(9): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5,50000 EUR



(10): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5,51000 EUR



(11): Volume: 540 Unit price: 5,52000 EUR



(12): Volume: 150 Unit price: 5,55000 EUR



(13): Volume: 19 Unit price: 5,55000 EUR



(14): Volume: 10 Unit price: 5,55000 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(14): Volume: 2954 Volume weighted average price: 5.46629 EUR



Additional information: CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com











Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Korpela, Semi Position: Chief Executive Officer ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Initial Notification Reference number: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29_20170301133927_24 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Issuer Name: Biohit Oyj LEI: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-24 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Exercise (Rights, Put and Call Options) Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005482 Volume: 206 Unit price: 5,61000 Euro Volume: 258 Unit price: 5,61000 Euro Volume: 278 Unit price: 5,61000 Euro Volume: 397 Unit price: 5,61000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 5,61000 Euro Volume: 35 Unit price: 5,61000 Euro Volume: 188 Unit price: 5,61000 Euro Volume: 465 Unit price: 5,59000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 5,58000 Euro Volume: 246 Unit price: 5,65000 Euro Volume: 298 Unit price: 5,62000 Euro Volume: 99 Unit price: 5,56000 Euro Volume: 49 Unit price: 5,56000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 5,56000 Euro Volume: 352 Unit price: 5,57000 Euro Volume: 400 Unit price: 5,62000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4771 Volume weighted average price: 5.59869 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-27 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Exercise (Rights, Put and Call Options) Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005482 Volume: 92 Unit price: 5,40000 Euro Volume: 95 Unit price: 5,40000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 5,41000 Euro Volume: 208 Unit price: 5,42000 Euro Volume: 550 Unit price: 5,44000 Euro Volume: 150 Unit price: 5,45000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 5,45000 Euro Volume: 140 Unit price: 5,50000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 5,50000 Euro Volume: 400 Unit price: 5,51000 Euro Volume: 540 Unit price: 5,52000 Euro Volume: 150 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 19 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Volume: 10 Unit price: 5,55000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2954 Volume weighted average price: 5.46629 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-28 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Exercise (Rights, Put and Call Options) Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005482 Volume: 268 Unit price: 5,32000 Euro Volume: 281 Unit price: 5,32000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 5,32000 Euro Volume: 177 Unit price: 5,30000 Euro Volume: 662 Unit price: 5,30000 Euro Volume: 282 Unit price: 5,31000 Euro Volume: 404 Unit price: 5,31000 Euro Volume: 338 Unit price: 5,30000 Euro Volume: 85 Unit price: 5,31000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 5,33000 Euro Volume: 180 Unit price: 5,35000 Euro Volume: 77 Unit price: 5,35000 Euro Volume: 800 Unit price: 5,35000 Euro Volume: 120 Unit price: 5,36000 Euro Volume: 533 Unit price: 5,35000 Euro Volume: 125 Unit price: 5,36000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4582 Volume weighted average price: 5.32617 Euro







CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com



Biohit in brief



Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit's mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit's Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com