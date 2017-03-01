HILLSBOROUGH, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- During the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) 2016 Annual Meeting, John D. Beckwith, DMD was recognized as a Fellow of the prestigious organization. The Hillsborough dentist is one of 300 dentists who holds this distinguished level of membership and, as such, is considered one of the leading experts in surgical and prosthetic implant treatment. Dr. Beckwith is proud to have earned this advanced certification, noting that it provides a glimpse into his dedication to offering world-class dental implant care at his practice, Cornerstone Dental.

To quality for Fellowship, Dr. Beckwith was reviewed by an expert panel of implant dentists in an evaluation that involved written and oral testing of cases. The process also included an assessment of his professional and leadership credentials, his commitment to excellence in implant dental practice, and his compliance with the Academy's standards for ethics and patient welfare. Dr. Beckwith was required to document that he provides both the surgical and restorative phases of implant treatment and currently holds the Diplomate status with the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry -- the certifying board that the Academy sponsors.

Earning the prominent status of Fellow from the AAID offers a unique testament to a dental professional's expertise. This is due to the AAID being the only dental implant organization to provide legally recognized certifications. There are more than 5,000 members of the AAID, which spans a variety of dental professionals, including general dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists, and prosthodontists -- within the US and 60 other countries. Dr. Beckwith is proud to be part of the elite group of AAID Fellows, and he believes this distinction effectively portrays his commitment to providing exceptional dental implant care.

About John D. Beckwith, DMD, FAGD, DABOI, FICOI

Throughout his career in private dental practice, Dr. Beckwith has become a proficient implantologist, with 10,000 implants placed and restored over 30 years. In addition to his work with dental implants, he provides a variety of general, advanced, and cosmetic dentistry solutions at his practice, Cornerstone Dental. Dr. Beckwith completed dental school at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine and has since completed many continuing education courses, including his regular involvement with the Misch International Implant Institute surgical program. He remains active in the dental community through his memberships in a number of professional organizations, including being a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology and a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantology, Academy of General Dentistry, and American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Dr. Beckwith is available for interview upon request.

