BOLTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TTR) is pleased to announce that it will issue its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016 via news release on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 after market closes.

The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.

Details of the conference call:

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

North America dial-in number: 1-877-291-4570

International dial-in number: 1-647-788-4919

A replay of the conference call can be accessed until midnight on April 5, 2017.

Details of the replay:

North America dial-in number: 1-800-585-8367

International dial-in number: 1-416-621-4642

Conference ID: 81244406

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 400 power units, over 1,300 trailers and approximately 500 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eight asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eight consecutive years.

