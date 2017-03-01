Company to Showcase HMT-1, the First Industrial Head-Mounted Android Tablet

RealWear, makers of the HMT-1, the first industrial head-mounted Android tablet, will lead industry discussions on hands-free, head-mounted tablets and the Internet of Voice, and will showcase its flagship HMT-1 product as part of Wearable Technology Show 2017 in London, England, March 7-8, 2017. The two-day conference and exhibition is Europe's biggest event for wearables, AR and VR, IoT, and Connected Technology. RealWear President & Chief Product Officer Sanjay Jhawar will deliver the opening keynote: "Enterprise Wearables Will Drive the Internet of Voice" on March 7th at 9:40am, and will present "The Head-Mounted Tablet: Pragmatic Assisted Reality in Rugged Outdoor Scenarios" on March 7th at 2:40pm. Additionally, RealWear will be exhibiting in stand D70. RealWear's Pioneer Program Member, Intoware, will be featuring WorkfloPlus, a mobile workflow solution on the HMT-1.

"For field workers who struggle to hold enterprise tablets and mobile devices while also using tools and safety equipment, our message is Free Your Hands!" said Sanjay Jhawar, president chief product officer, RealWear. "We are excited to show 100% hands-free productivity and safety for connected industrial workers with the HMT-1's public debut in Europe at this event."

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: RealWear to speak, exhibit and showcase HMT-1 at Wearable Technology Show 2017

WHO: Sanjay Jhawar, president chief product officer, RealWear

WHEN:

RealWear will exhibit March 7-8, 2017, 9am-5:30pm in stand D70. Intoware's WorkfloPlus solution will also be featured.

Sanjay Jhawar will deliver the opening keynote of the Wearable Innovation Showcase: "Enterprise Wearables will Drive the Internet of Voice" on March 7 th , 2017 at 9:40am.

, 2017 at 9:40am. Sanjay Jhawar will present "The Head-Mounted Tablet: Pragmatic Assisted Reality in Rugged Outdoor Scenarios" as part of the "Case Studies" session in the AR, VR MXR Show on March 7th, 2017 at 2:40pm.

WHERE: Wearable Technology 2017 takes place at ExCel, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL.

The RealWear HMT-1 is a voice-powered, completely hands-free, head-mounted tablet designed for skilled technicians and engineers in field service, equipment inspection, maintenance and complex manufacturing assembly. Its intuitive, hands-free interface allows voice control of existing Android tablet and smartphone apps. Intended for remote video collaboration, technical documentation, industrial IoT data visualization, assembly and maintenance instructions, and streamlined inspections, the HMT-1 is a safer, faster and smarter way for workers to get their jobs done in harsh and loud field and manufacturing environments. General availability of the HMT-1 will commence in July 2017.

About RealWear

RealWear is a Silicon Valley company building the world's first voice-powered, hands-free and fully rugged head-mounted tablet solution for connected industrial workers. Our team of seasoned executives and human factors experts hails from the ultra-rugged smartphone, smart glasses micro display and industrial augmented reality spaces. Together, we are engineering wearable hardware, software, cloud and AI solutions for enterprises in heavy industry. For more information, visit www.realwear.com.

