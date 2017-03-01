PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 28-February-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.31p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.30p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---