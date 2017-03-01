

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing sector contracted for the sixth consecutive month in February, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 47.7 in February from 46.6 in January. However, any reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.



New orders also fell for the sixth month running in February. As a result, manufacturers reduced their output further.



Lower production requirements forced firms to decrease their staffing numbers for the third month in succession.



On the price front, cost pressures intensified in February, led by higher raw material costs. Despite this, selling prices dropped for the second straight month on strong competitive pressures.



