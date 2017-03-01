Global Industry Insight: Quantum Dots Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global quantum dots market was worth $961.4 million in 2014, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% during 2015-2020. Cadmium Selenide (CdSe) based quantum dots dominated the global market in 2014 with 30.3% share; whereas, among applications, the optoelectronics accounted for the highest share of 39.7% in global quantum dots market in the same year.



Quantum dots market is escalating with high growth rate due to several favorable macro-economic factors, such as people's growing fascination towards new technologies and their increasing disposable incomes. Rising urbanization have been imparting positive impact on electronics market, as people are increasingly adopting new technology to make their daily chores easier and experience better results from the electronics.

The increasing photovoltaic industry is also escalating the quantum dots market globally. Multi-junction solar cells in photovoltaic industry use several materials (including quantum dots) to match the solar spectrum. Quantum dots have a wider band gap as compared to bulk materials, which makes it tunable across a range of energy levels. Owing to this characteristic, quantum dots are used for multi-jusemnction solar cells. The photovoltaic industry, which increased at a CAGR of approximately 18% during 2010-2013, also boosted the market for quantum dots during the period.

Developing Countries Are Emerging As Potential Market For Quantum Dots

Increasing Research And Development Is Expected To Boost Demand Of Quantum Dots From Several End-User Industries

Growing Display Based Electronics Market Is Driving The Quantum Dots Market

Increasing Demand For Energy Efficient Technology Is Creating Quantum Dots Demand Among End-User Industries

Increasing Photovoltaic Industry Is Escalating The Quantum Dots Market

High Cost Of Quantum Dots Is Limiting Its Demand

Health Related Issues From Cadmium Based Quantum Dots Is Restraining Its Extensive Use

