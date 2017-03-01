Kitron ASA: New Managing Director of Kitron Sweden

(2017.03.01) Kitron ASA announces the appointment of Stefan Hansson Mutas as Managing Director of its Swedish subsidiary Kitron AB effective today.

Stefan Hansson Mutas comes with a wealth of relevant background from management positions at electronics and EMS companies, including Ericsson, Flextronics, Sanmina and Partnertech. His most recent position was as managing director of Duroc Machine Tool.

"I am extremely pleased that Stefan has decided to join us. I am also extremely confident in this appointment, as I know Stefan from years back as a rock solid and results oriented leader. He also knows our industry inside out," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.1 billion in 2016 and has about 1 350 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

