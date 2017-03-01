Lindab International AB: The Nomination Committee's proposal regarding election of Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee in Lindab International AB (publ) consists of Sven Hagströmer, representing Creades AB (publ), chairman, Carl Cederschiöld, representing Handelsbanken Fonder, Göran Espelund, representing Lannebo Fonder and Peter Nilsson, chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB (publ).

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Per Bertland, Viveka Ekberg, Bent Johannesson, Peter Nilsson and Sonat Burman-Olsson. Hans Porat and Marianne Brismar have declined re-election. The Nomination Committee proposes election of John Hedberg and Anette Frumerie as new members of the Board.

John Hedberg, born 1972, is President and CEO in Creades AB (publ). Before joining Creades AB (publ), John worked at NC Advisory AB, advisor to Nordic Capital Fonder, managing investments within media/telecom and industrial services. At Nordic Capital John worked i.a. with investments in Ellos, Saferoad and Quant, in which companies he served in the Board. John has previously worked at McKinsey & Co and has held various positions within Bonnier and Relacom. John has a M.Sc. in Business and Economics degree from Stockholm School of Economics. John is chairman of the Board in NOTE AB and Board member in Acne Studios och LOTS Group, a company within Scania Group. John does not hold any shares in Lindab. As President and CEO of Creades AB (publ), he is considered as being dependent in relation to major shareholders.

Anette Frumerie, born 1968, is President and CEO in Besqab AB (publ) and has previously i.a. been Business Unit President Residential Development Nordic at Skanska (publ), Business Unit Manager of Foreign Real Estate Development & Construction at JM AB (publ). She has also held several positions within the JM Group. Anette has a M.Sc. in Engineering degree from KTH Royal Institute of Technology. Anette is a Board member in Stockholms Byggmästareförening/BI Öst since 2014. Anette does not hold any shares in Lindab and she is considered as being independent in relation to the company and major shareholders.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Peter Nilsson as chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposal and reasoned statement regarding election of the Board of Directors is available at the company's website www.lindabgroup.com.

End

Contact:

Sven Hagströmer, Creades AB (publ)

Email: sven.hagstromer@creades.se

Mobil: +46-70-728 8192

About Lindab:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 7,589 m in 2015 and is established in 32 countries with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2015, the Nordic market accounted for 44 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, the CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus other former Soviet states) for 19 percent and other markets for 4 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB. For more information visit www.lindabgroup.com (http://www.lindabgroup.com/).

Press release as PDF (http://hugin.info/1122/R/2083387/785317.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lindab International AB via Globenewswire

