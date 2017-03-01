Sampo Oyj: Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 March 2017 at 2:20 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has today received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and financial instruments owned by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID32-0174421) and its funds directly or indirectly have on 28 February 2017 decreased below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total number of shares. The number of voting rights related to shares remained under 5 per cent.

Sampo's share capital comprises 560,000,000 shares, of which 558,800,000 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 564,800,000.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached below 5% shares



below 5% voting rights below 5% shares



below 5% voting rights below 5% shares



below 5% voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 4.95% shares



below 5% voting rights 0.09% shares



below 5% voting rights 5.04% shares



below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

