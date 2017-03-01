Valmie Resources Inc. (OTCBB: VMRI) announces its wholly owned subsidiary, Vertitek, is poised for rapid expansion and has initiated design and customization of prototypes for commercial UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). The department has also begun 100 percent in-house production runs to build an inventory of its popular line of drone racing frames. Vertitek Racing, a division of Vertitek, specializes in the lightweight and durable line of frames for the competitive drone racing industry.

"Vertitek is gearing up to seek distributors in brick and mortar stores around the U.S. and in online retail outlets," said Sean Foster, President of Vertitek. "In addition to offering our popular line of ultra light and sturdy carbon fiber racing frames, Vertitek is preparing to accept orders for specialty frames and one-off custom production runs for UAV parts in carbon fiber and even aluminum."

Vertitek's expanded Engineering and Services Department features prototyping with 3D printer technology, resulting in reliable and fast turnaround for repairing or replacing broken parts.

As one of its initial projects, Vertitek's production facility is building a prototype aircraft and advanced multi-rotor platform that will be used for in-house training and demonstration purposes. This project will launch the design and customization process of prototypes for commercial UAVs in a wide range of sizes and categories.

At the same time, Vertitek is hard at work helping to grow the drone racing community. The company's most recent sponsorship is supporting the Prop Games, a MultiGP event that will be held on Sunday, April 23, in Madrid Spain. MultiGP is the premier FPV (First Person View) racing league, uniting pilots in casual and competitive events.

Vertitek's Engineering and Services Department is located at its new center of operations in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and features the most modern technologies, including a well-equipped, large-scale CNC machine fabricated by Cybertekk, with many other pieces of machinery en route.

For more information about Vertitek visit http://www.vertitek.com. Vertitek racing frames are available for purchase online at http://racing.vertitek.com.

About Valmie Resources (OTCBB: VMRI)

Valmie Resources is a U.S. company actively pursuing opportunities for the commercialization of leading edge products and services in the rapidly expanding technology industry. Valmie seeks concepts with valid business models positioned to make a significant impact within the four key "megasectors" of technology: software, hardware, networking, and semiconductors. Valmie brings operating talent, tools, and leadership to emerging companies in these sectors, promoting industry awareness and developing economically sustainable partnerships while increasing shareholder value.

For further information visit http://valmie.com

About Vertitek

A high-tech startup company, Vertitek was established to develop technology for a range of commercial unmanned vehicle applications. Vertitek addresses needs for custom components to meet specific commercial mission requirements that arise as a result of the exploding growth of this industry.

For further information, visit http://www.vertitek.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. You can find a discussion of those risks and uncertainties in our EDGAR securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, market and business conditions; fluctuations in the technology market; the results of product development and the result of our efforts to develop strategic relationships, partnerships and potential acquisitions that are in line with our business model; outcome of partnership negotiations; the uncertainty of market estimates; changes in environmental and other regulations; risks associated with retail operations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. There is no representation by Valmie Resources that actual results achieved during the forecast period will be the same in whole or in part as those forecast. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Valmie Resources assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

