Printed, Organic & Flexible Electronics Market (2017-2027) - By Territory, Components, Materials & Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Printed, Organic & Flexible Electronics Forecasts, Players & Opportunities 2017-2027" report to their offering.
The market for printed, flexible and organic electronics will grow from $29.28 billion in 2017 to $73.43 billion in 2027. The majority of that is OLEDs (organic but not printed) and conductive ink used for a wide range of applications. On the other hand, stretchable electronics, logic and memory, thin film sensors are much smaller segments but with huge growth potential as they emerge from R&D.
This report provides the most comprehensive view of the topic, giving detailed ten year forecasts by device type. The market is analyzed by territory, printed vs non printed, rigid vs flexible, inorganic vs organic, cost of materials vs process cost and much more. Activities of over 1,000 leading companies are given, as is assessment of the winners and losers to come.
The report specifically addresses the big picture - including OLED displays and lighting, to thin film photovoltaics to flexible sensors and much more. Importantly, it includes not only electronics which are printed, organic and/or flexible now, but it also covers those that will be. Realistic timescales, case studies, existing products and the emergence of new products are given, as are impediments and opportunities for the years to come.
Companies Profiled:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary and conclusions
2. Market drivers for printed electronics
3. Conductive inks
4. Logic and memory
5. Displays
6. Oled and led lighting
7. Photovoltaics
8. Batteries
9. Sensors and other electronic components
10. Market by territory, components, materials, opportunities
11. Profiles of materials and equipment companies
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4skvvh/printed_organic
