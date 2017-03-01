

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market finds added vigor after President Donald Trump's speech at the Congress. The mortgage application data and Beige Book are eagerly awaited. Asian shares closed broadly up, while European shares are trading in the greener zone.



As of 6:30 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 84 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 11.75 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 30.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, ahead of Trump speech at the Congress. The major averages ended the session in the negative territory but off their worst levels of the day. The Dow edged down 25.20 points or 0.1 percent to 20,812.24, the Nasdaq slid 36.46 points or 0.6 percent to 5,825.44 and the S&P 500 fell 6.11 points or 0.3 percent to 2,363.64.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage application for the week will be issued at 7.00 am ET. In the previous week, the composite index declined 2 percent, while purchase index grew 3 percent.



Personal Income and Outlays for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.3 percent, unchanged from the last month. Consumer spending is expected to be up 0.3 percent, compared to growth of 0.5 percent in the prior month.



Gallup's Job Creation Index for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month the index was at 34.



The Markit PMI manufacturing index for February is scheduled at 9.45 am ET. In the prior month, the level was at 55.0.



The ISM manufacturing index for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. Forecasters are looking for consensus of 56.4, slightly up from 56 last month.



The Department of Commerce's construction spending data for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.5 percent, while it was down 0.2 percent a month ago.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the crude oil inventories n the U.S. were 0.6 million barrels. While gasoline declined by 2.6 million barrels and distillates down by 4.9 million.



Beige Books prepared prior to the Federal Open Market Committee meetings will be published at 2.00 pm ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will discuss local and national issues with Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell in Dallas, Texas at 12.30 am ET.



Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard will discuss economic outlook and monetary policy at the Kennedy School at Harvard University, with audience Q&A at 6.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, home improvement retailer Lowe's Co. (LOW) Wednesday said it expects 52-week fiscal 2017 earnings per share of approximately $4.64 on sales growth of approximately 5 percent, and comparable sales growth of approximately 3.5 percent.



In the 53-week fiscal 2016, the company's net earnings per share were $3.47 and adjusted earnings per share of $3.99 on sales of $65 billion.



Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) reported the second-quarter net income of $26.41 million, or $0.82 per share, up from $17.99 million, or $0.54 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 17 percent to $701.13 million compared to $599.47 million last year.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reaffirmed its full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$7.10, ex-pension MTM, and first-quarter earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.64. It targets double-digit earnings growth in 2017.



Asian stocks closed broadly up on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 5.20 points or 0.16 percent to 3,246.93.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 35.76 points or 0.15 percent higher at 23,776.49. Japanese shares hit a two-week high. The Nikkei average ended 274.55 points or 1.44 percent higher at 19,393.54, its highest level since Feb. 15. The broader Topix index gained 1.16 percent to close at 1,553.09.



Australian shares fell for a fifth straight day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moved sideways before finishing the session down 7.40 points or 0.13 percent at 5,704.80. The broader All Ordinaries index slid 10.10 points or 0.18 percent to 5,750.90.



European shares are trading in the green. CAC 40 of France is climbing 72.46 points or 1.49 percent, DAX of Germany is adding 164.51 points or 1.39 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 71.49 points or 0.99 percent, while Swiss Market Index is increasing 58.23 points or 0.68 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone is currently up 1.60 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX