17,327 Euro		+0,589
+3,52 %
WKN: A2ASAQ ISIN: SE0008613970 Ticker-Symbol: ECRE 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SECTRA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.03.2017 | 13:35
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's Nine-month Report on March 7 and Financial Calendar for the Coming Fiscal Year

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Mar 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Medical IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its interim report for the nine-month period from May 2016 to January 2017 on Tuesday, March 7. Sectra is inviting analysts, investors and the media to attend a teleconference in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Publication of interim report: 8:00 a.m. March 7, 2017

Presentation/teleconference: 10:00 a.m. March 7, 2017

To participate, call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

  • SE: +46 856642691
  • UK: +44 2030089810
  • US: +1 8557532235

The presentation will be held in English and can also be followed online via: www.sectra.se/irwebcast. A recorded version will be available via this link after the conference.

Torbjörn Kronander, Sectra's President and CEO, and Mats Franzén, Sectra's CFO, will present the interim report and answer any questions. A PDF version of the presentation will be available on Sectra's website www.sectra.se/irwebcast approximately 15 minutes prior to the teleconference.

Sectra's financial calendar for the coming fiscal year

  • May 30, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.: Year-end report 2016/2017
  • September 12, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.: Three-month interim report
  • September 13, 2017 at 3.30 p.m.: Annual General Meeting 2017
  • December 8, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.: Six-month interim report
  • March 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.: Nine-month interim report
  • May 29, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.: Year-end report 2017/2018

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: http://www.sectra.com/investor/calendar/

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson,
Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB,
Tel: +46-13-23-52-04,
E-mail: info.investor@sectra.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectra-s-nine-month-report-on-march-7-and-financial-calendar-for-the-c,c2202182


© 2017 PR Newswire