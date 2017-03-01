Global Milk Powder Market Industry Opportunity and Forecast, 2022 with a Techno-Commercial Roadmap for Setting up a Milk Powder Processing Plant - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Milk Powder Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

China represented the world's biggest consumer of milk powder accounting for nearly 32% of the global consumption.



The report segments this market on the basis of types of milk powder, mainly Whole milk powder (WMP) and Skimmed milk powder (SMP). Region wise, the European Union represented the biggest producer of milk powder in 2016.

Since milk is a highly perishable commodity and requires high maintenance and transportation costs, converting milk into milk powder seems like a more feasible option these days. Thus, ever since its discovery, milk powder manufacturing has slowly advanced to a large scale industrial manufacturing. Powdered milk offers many advantages over fluid milk. It has an extended shelf life and thus can be stored for extended periods of time without any substantial loss of quality.



The easy transportation and low distribution costs make powdered milk accessible in regions where the penetration of milk is negligible. Although the milk powder market is experiencing a moderate growth due to a growing awareness about UHT Milk, strong growth in emerging markets and stable growth in end user industries is expected to drive its demand in the next five years.

This report provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a milk powder processing plant.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Milk Industry



6 Global Milk Powder Industry



7 Performance of Key Regions



8 Market by Product Type



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Milk Powder Manufacturing



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics



14 Key Player Profiles



Nestlé

Danone

Lactalis

Fonterra

FrieslandCampina

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3468zm/milk_powder

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





