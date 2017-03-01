BlackStratus and armadillo Managed Services Partner to Deliver Cloud-Based SIEM Service CYBERShark to U.K. Businesses

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey and UXBRIDGE, England, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BlackStratus, a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance technology tailored for both small to midsize businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, today announced a partnership with armadillo Managed Services, one of the most experienced cyber security specialists in the U.K., under which armadillo will deliver BlackStratus' cloud-based Security Information Event Management (SIEM) service, CYBERShark, to its network of small to midsize business customers. The award-winning CYBERShark technology is the first white-label SIEM platform designed specifically to monitor and remediate cyber security threats and compliance violations for SMBs.

CYBERShark takes BlackStratus' proven enterprise-class security and compliance platform, trusted by thousands of large enterprise customers, and delivers it via the cloud to SMBs at an affordable price point. Cybercriminals often attack SMBs as a way to launch attacks against large enterprise targets. In a recent report about cyber security threats on SMBs, the National Security Alliance showed that 71% of data breaches target small businesses and that 60% of small businesses close within six months of experiencing a data breach.

In addition to their own data, most SMBs have access to partners' computer systems, valuable data, and intellectual property. Previously, the SMB market was unable to afford advanced security and compliance technology because of the enormous cost, leaving only large enterprises the means to afford the only technology capable of identifying cyber security threats in real-time.

"We have been looking to provide SIEM as-a-service for a few years, but found that there was not one solution that fully addressed the needs of this market, until we finally found BlackStratus," said Mark Newns, CEO of armadillo. "Following our comprehensive due diligence we believe that BlackStratus' SIEM platform CYBERShark is exactly what we have been looking for. We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with BlackStratus to enable the UK SMB market to reduce the cost and complexity of running a successful SIEM initiative, whilst benefitting from a mature, proven solution that has, up to now been out of reach to all but the largest enterprises."

BlackStratus chose armadillo in part because of its vast experience delivering traditional SIEM solutions which has long recognized that scarce resources and expertise cause many companies to fail in maximizing their full value, particularly in the SMB space.

"We're delighted to have a partner like armadillo that will help us further penetrate the U.K. market with our new CYBERShark security and compliance service by growing our base of business customers," said Dale Cline, CEO of BlackStratus. "SMBs are at even greater risk today to cyber-attacks than large enterprises, so we engineered CYBERShark to provide them with the same level of protection that larger firms enjoy-but at a price point they can finally afford."

CYBERShark Features

Advanced architecture designed to cover complex regulatory compliance, business continuity and risk management needs

Multi-tenancy support silos customer accounts and files, protecting privacy and data integrity

Real-time attack visualization identifies zero-day attacks based on rules-based, vulnerability, statistical, and historical correlations

Vulnerability correlation integrates data from detection systems, eliminating false positives and freeing up your team to focus on actual threats

Unparalleled visibility in distributed networks to correlate activity in individual customer environments, identifying hidden threats, suspicious trends and other potentially dangerous behavior

Sophisticated reporting tools for ISO, PCI, HIPAA, SOX and other compliance standards

To learn more about becoming a reseller of CYBERShark, please contact the sales team at 1-203-569-2444 or visit www.cybershark.com. If you are a business based in the UK and want to speak with a member of armadillo's sales team, please contact +44 (0)208 0888222 or email sales@wearearmadillo.com.

About BlackStratus

BlackStratusis a pioneer of trusted security and compliance solutions deployed and operated on premise, in the cloud or "as a Service' by providers of all sizes, government agencies and individual enterprises. Through patented multitenant security information and event management (SIEM) technology,BlackStratusdelivers unparalleled security visibility, prevents downtime and achieves and maintains compliant operations at a lower cost to operate. BlackStratusis headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, and protects millions of devices and thousands of businesses worldwide.

For more information about BlackStratus, please visit www.blackstratus.com. Follow the firm via Twitter at @BlackStratusInc.

About armadillo

Formed in 2001, armadillo is one of the UK's most experienced cyber security specialists, focusing on enabling businesses to conduct their business in confidence, without fear of security attack and without compromising how they operate. We consult on resilient cyber security that improves the ability to detect, withstand and respond to security attacks, going beyond traditional cyber security to build cyber resilience strategies that work in tune with the business, preventing downtime, loss of revenue, protecting reputation and enabling the company to stay focused on achieving its business outcomes.

armadillo is headquartered in Heathrow, UK and supports and advises SMBs and global enterprises alike on their cyber security strategies.

For more information about armadillo, please visit www.wearearmadillo.com. Follow the armadillo Twitter feed at @ArmadilloMS

