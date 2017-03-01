Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 01/03/2017 / 20:15 UTC+8 For Immediate Release / *R&F Properties' Contracted Sales in February 2017 Rises by 32% YoY to RMB4.12 Billion* (1 March, 2017 - HONG KONG) - *Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. *("R&F Properties" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"; stock code: 2777) is pleased to announce that the Group's monthly attributable contracted sales in February 2017 rose by 32% year-on-year to approximately RMB4.12 billion, with approximately 340,900 sq.m. of GFA sold. As of end of February, the cumulative attributable contracted sales were RMB 7.83 billion with approximately 616,700 sq.m. of GFA sold, representing a year-on-year increased of 22% and 10% respectively. The attributable joint-venturing portion included amounted to RMB0.33 billion (approximately 24,900 sq.m. of equivalent area) while the overseas portion included reached RMB0.29 billion (approximately 14,800 sq.m. of equivalent area). Mr. Adrian Chan Chi Hoo, Assistant to Chairman of R&F Properties, said, "The Group has delivered encouraging sales performance in February, with contracted sales rising significantly by 32% year-on-year. Hainan maintained a sound growth momentum and its contracted sales surged by 98% year-on-year, while other projects, such as Putian R&F Shangyue Court, Huzhou R&F City and Meizhou R&F City, had achieved favourable sales results as well." - Continued - * Break-down of Contracted Sales by City (Februry 2017)* *Contracted *Representing *City* Sales(Attributable) GFA(Attributable) In RMB Million In Thousand sq.m. (approx.)* (approx.)* Guangzhou 322.4 16.5 Beijing and 492.9 15.0 vicinity Tianjin 157.3 9.1 Xian 40.7 5.7 Taiyuan 171.2 17.9 Zhengzhou 16.4 1.1 Shenyang 35.0 5.1 Huizhou 214.8 19.6 Hainan 819.3 63.5 Chongqing 165.7 26.7 Chengdu 106.2 15.9 Shanghai and 36.8 1.2 vicinity Wuxi 203.8 16.7 Hangzhou and 380.5 27.1 vicinity Nanjing and 9.1 0.5 vicinity Harbin 94.5 10.0 Datong 46.6 9.5 Baotou 57.9 8.7 Meizhou 151.6 29.6 Guiyang 42.7 4.5 Fuzhou and vicinity 310.5 24.0 Foshan 34.1 2.1 Zhuhai 41.0 1.2 Nanning 11.4 1.0 Changsha and 15.4 1.6 vicinity Johor Bahru, 112.8 6.5 Malaysia Brisbane, Australia 28.9 0.6 *Total* *4,119.5* *340.9* - End - *Corporate Information *Founded in 1994, R&F Properties is one of the leading property developers focusing on medium and higher-end property developments and targeting its sale to middle and upper-middle income residents. Today, the Company has expanded out from Guangzhou into another 30 cities and areas, Beijing and Vicinity, Tianjin, Shanghai and Vicinity, Hangzhou and Vicinity, Xian, Chongqing, Hainan, Taiyuan, Shenyang, Huizhou, Nanjing and Vicinity, Chengdu, Harbin, Datong, Wuxi, Changsha and Vicinity, Meizhou, Fuzhou and Vicinity, Guiyang, Nanning, Foshan, Zhuhai, Baotou, Zhengzhou, Shijiazhuang, Shenzhen, Ningbo, Malaysia (Johor Bahru), and Australia (Melbourne and Brisbane). These expansion plans have driven the size and scope of its business to another level. In addition to developing and selling quality private residential properties, the Group also develops, sells and leases commercial and office spaces, as well as engaging in other ancillary property-related services including architectural and engineering design, engineering supervision, property management and property agency services. R&F Properties has recently diversified its property portfolio by developing hotels and shopping malls. Today, we are proud owners of the Ritz-Carlton, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt and Holiday Inn Airport Zone in Guangzhou, Marriott Renaissance and the Holiday Inn Express in Beijing, Renaissance Huizhou Hotel, Intercontinental Huizhou Resort, Hyatt Regency Chongqing Hotel, Holiday Inn in Chongqing University Town, Ritz-Carlton in Chengdu, Pullman Hotel in Taiyuan, Marriott Resort & Spa in Hainan Xiangshui Bay and DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Haikou-Chengmai. _(In view of the presence of various uncertainties during the sales process, there may be a discrepancy between the above-mentioned sales figures and the figures disclosed in regular reports. As such, the related statistics are periodical figures for investors' reference only.) _ Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LEEPREXOAE [1] Document title: 170301-RF Properties-Press release-Feb Business Update_Eng_Final 01/03/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c4dc8b0c827f111e05062321902605c3&application_id=549317&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

