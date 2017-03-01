LCM Partners Wins for the Second Year at Private Debt Investor's 2016 Awards

LONDON, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LCM Partners is delighted to announce that it has won two awards at the Private Debt Investor Awards: European Distressed Debt Manager and European Fundraising of 2016.

Now in their fourth year, the PDI Awards were established to give credit to the best and brightest industry participants helping to shape private debt markets. With a philosophy that no-one can better determine the standout performers of the year than the industry itself, the globalPDI Awardsare the only independent industry awards voted for the industry, by the industry.

LCM Partners is honoured to have received recognition for the second year running in the European Distressed Debt category. Investing in portfolios of non-performing, rescheduled and performing loans has been the life blood of the company for eighteen years and acknowledgement by industry peers of our expertise is humbling. Furthermore, to win the 2016 European Fundraising Award, in addition to the Distressed Debt Award, marks what a phenomenal year LCM Partners has had. The LCM Credit Opportunities Strategy III had its final close hitting its €2 billion hard cap in October 2016; with almost €3 billion of Limited Partner interest in the strategy.

"LCM Partners is proud to have won these two awards in this year's PDI Awards and in particular to receive the European Distressed Debt Award for the second year running is a great honour.

2016 was a standout year for LCM Partners, one in which the LCM Credit Opportunities Strategy III went from strength to strength both in terms of fundraising for the strategy, but more importantly in the successful deployment of capital achieving strong, unleveraged returns for our Limited Partners. We have a very strong cadre of institutional investors that we are proud to serve. Our objective for 2017 is to continue delivering strong, risk adjusted returns so our clients can continue to meet the promises they make to their pensioners." Paul Burdell, Chief Executive Officer, LCM Partners.

LCM Partners is an Alternatives asset manager, which specialises in credit. Offering unrivalled expertise in investing and managing credit portfolios, LCM has acquired over 2,000 transactions covering performing, rescheduled, and non-performing loans, representing over €15.5 billion of loan value.

The above award follows the recent Best Alternatives Manager at the Investor's Review 2016. These awards are testament to the track record the team has built, delivering an unleveraged average IRR of 14.89% since 1999.

LCM successfully closed its Credit Opportunities Strategy III in 2016 and will begin fundraising for its Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities strategy 'SOLO' in 2017.

