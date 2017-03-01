Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2017) - The team at True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CSE: MJ) (FSE: TLA) sends heartfelt congratulations to True Leaf Chairman, Mike Harcourt, for receiving the Freedom of the City award from the City of Vancouver.

The Freedom of the City award is the highest award given by the City of Vancouver, granted only in exceptional cases to individuals who have gained national and international acclaim in the arts, business, or philanthropy, and who have brought recognition to the City of Vancouver through his or her achievements.

Mike Harcourt served as the mayor of the City of Vancouver from 1980 to 1986, and as Premier of the province of British Columbia from 1991 to 1996. He joins a distinguished list of past honorees, including: environmentalist Dr. David Suzuki, Canada's first and only female Prime Minister, The Right Honourable Kim Campbell, and founder of the Rick Hansen Foundation, Rick Hansen, an advocate for people with disabilities.

"There is no one more deserving of this award than Mike Harcourt," says Darcy Bomford, True Leaf CEO. "He is an admirable man who has done so much for not only the City of Vancouver, but also the province of British Columbia and Canada as a whole. We are so pleased to see Mike honoured with this award."

Mike Harcourt is the Chairman for True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. and is a lead spokesperson for the company promoting safe and legal medical cannabis. He has held other prestigious titles as the Chair of the University of British Columbia's (UBC) Regional Sustainability Council, as an appointee to the National Round Table on the Environment and Economy, and as an Order of Canada recipient.

"We are so proud to have him as True Leaf's Chairman," says Mr. Bomford. "It means so much to us that Mike chose to work with True Leaf rather than one of the other hundreds of ACMPR (Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations) applicants," says Mr. Bomford. "He has been an integral part of our journey towards becoming a licensed producer. The Freedom of the City award is in good hands."

Mike Harcourt received the Freedom of the City award from the City of Vancouver at a special ceremony held on Tuesday, February 28th at the Roundhouse Community Centre in Vancouver.

About True Leaf:

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary 'True Leaf Pet', has entered the $104.9 billion global pet care industry with a line of hemp-focused pet chews and supplements marketed through natural pet health and veterinary channels in Canada, the United States and Europe. The company has also filed an application under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) to become a Canadian licensed producer through its 'True Leaf Medicine' subsidiary. It has passed through the preliminary and enhanced screening process of Health Canada's review and is currently awaiting security clearance and 'pre-licensing inspection' approval.

