NOS Selects Innovile for Configuration Management and Self Organizing Networks Solution

IZMIR, Turkey, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovile, a leading company in Network Management solutions, has been selected by NOS for the Self Organizing Networks and Centralized Configuration Management solutions. Innovile's unique capability to provide multi-vendor and multi-technology solutions for complex networks will enable NOS to overcome the manual operations bottleneck in the configuration management operations, and also will help increase the network quality and subscriber experience with the closed-loop Self Organizing Networks solution.

"The radio access networks are becoming increasingly complex with the addition of new technologies and multiple layers. The Innovile solution will help NOS to transform the way how the network is planned, configured and optimized, providing the required automation to adapt better and faster to all future network challenges and costumer demands." said Paulo Moura Ribeiro, Head of Network Engineering and Infrastructures.

"We are very proud to be selected by NOS for the SON and Centralized CM solutions" said Erdal Koklu, CEO of Innovile. "Along with the chosen solutions, we will be providing NOS our 20+ years of field experience to help increase network operations efficiency and also increase network quality and subscriber experience."

Innovile's wide portfolio of products and multi-vendor, multi-technology capabilities were key deciding factors on the lengthy and detailed selection. The Solutions will be implemented to manage Huawei and Ericsson networks with 2G, 3G and LTE technologies.

About Innovile

Innovile is the leading provider for multi-vendor and multi-technology network management systems which consist of Self Organizing Networks, Configuration Management and Performance Management products. With its wide range of solutions Innovile aims to help communication service providers in network planning, network optimization and network management areas by dramatically increasing the network operations efficiency while increasing network quality and subscriber experience. Innovile has offices in Turkey, USA, UK and Portugal, and has operations in over 15 countries.

About NOS

NOS is the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. It is leader in Pay TV, new generation broadband services and in cinema exhibition and distribution in Portugal.

In the business segment, it has positioned itself as a sustainable alternative in the Corporate and Mass Business segments, offering a broad portfolio of products and services with tailor made solutions for every sector and businesses of different sizes, complementing its offer with ICT and Cloud services.

NOS is part of the main Portuguese stock exchange index (PSI-20), and has more than 4.3 million mobile phone, 1.6 million television, 1.7 million fixed telephone and 1.2 million fixed broad band Internet customers.

For more info please visit www.innovile.com or contact us at info@innovile.com