The Octapharma Group can report a record-breaking result with sales of €1.6 billion, which represents an increase of €87 million or 5.8% compared with 2015.

Octapharma achieved sales growth of 18.8% in North America, 14% in Eastern Europe and 6% in its well-established markets of Western Europe. The main contributors of the growth were Octapharma's immunoglobulin products octagam and gammanorm, and factor VIII products octanate, wilate and Nuwiq. Gross profit in 2016 was €590 million, €8 million higher than in 2015.

In 2016 Octapharma increased its investments in the future product portfolio and important markets. In addition to the €84 million investment in research and development, €166 million was spent on the extension of both the plasma collection and production divisions of Octapharma.

Octapharma achieved an unprecedented operating income of €383 million.

Over the last five years Octapharma has experienced strong growth with a compound annual growth rate of 15%. The development initiative, Program 2019, was launched in 2014 to double production capacity and significantly increase the overall efficiency of manufacturing operations. Octapharma has been heavily investing in people, equipment and property to prepare for the increase in production capacity and volumes.

To download the full Octapharma Group 2016 Annual Report visit the Octapharma Annual Report website: www.annualreport.octapharma.com

About Octapharma

Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines. As a family-owned company, Octapharma believes in investing to make a difference in people's lives and has been doing so since 1983; because it's in our blood.

In 2016, the Group achieved €1.6 billion in revenue, an operating income of €383 million and invested €249 million to ensure future prosperity. Octapharma employs more than 7,100 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in 113 countries with products across three therapeutic areas:

Haematology (coagulation disorders)

Immunotherapy (immune disorders)

Critical care

Octapharma owns six state-of-the-art production facilities in Austria, France, Germany, Mexico and Sweden.

For more information visit www.octapharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005862/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Octapharma AG

Claudie Qumsieh

Corporate Communications Manager

Office: +41 55 4512 121

claudie.qumsieh@octapharma.com