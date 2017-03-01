SK Telecom and SK Broadband jointly wins GLOMO Awards 2017

- Mobile IPTV service 'oksusu' is selected as the winner in the category of 'Best Mobile Video, TV or Film App' among global media operators

- SK Telecom recognized for its leading role in developing innovative media solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) announced that 'oksusu,' its mobile IPTV service jointly operated with SK Broadband* was recognized by the GSMA as the 'Best Mobile Video, TV or Film App' category at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards 2017 at Mobile World Congress 2017.

* SK Broadband is a wholly owned subsidiary of SK Telecom which provides IPTV, broadband internet and telephony services in Korea

The 'Best Mobile Video, TV or Film App' category is presented to the very best and most compelling apps in the field of media, film, TV and Video content under the category of Best Mobile Apps.

Available to all users including non-SK Telecom subscribers, oksusu boasts a differentiated pool of video content by offering approximately 115 different live TV steaming channels and over 17,000 diverse movies. oksusu also provides exclusive original content in collaboration with broadcasting houses and MCNs (Multi-Channel Networks) and its own 360 VR content to meet customers' varying needs and interests.

SK Telecom applied a sophisticated personalization engine to offer a truly optimized experience for each user based on big data and also 'T Live Streaming,' the world's first true real-time mobile streaming technology, which reduced latency to 3 seconds, allowing more users to experience true real-time streaming services.

Kim Jong-won, Senior Vice President and Head of Media & Home Business Office at SK Telecom and Mobile Business Office at SK Broadband said, "We are honored to be recognized globally for our innovation in media platform." Kim added, "SK Telecom will continue to pursue technological advancements in media ecosystem to meet users' needs."

With GLOMO Awards 2017 as a momentum, SK Telecom will continue to focus on constructing the 'New ICT ecosystem,' which creates new value by combining various technologies and services, going beyond the role of conventional mobile carrier.

About SK Telecom

Established in 1984, SK Telecom is the largest mobile operator in Korea by both revenue and number of subscribers. As of December 2016, the company holds around 50 percent of the market, with 29.60 million mobile subscribers including 21.1 million LTE subscribers. It has reached KRW 17.092 trillion in revenue in 2016.

SK Telecom has led the advancement of mobile technologies ranging from 2G to 4G, and is currently setting important milestones in its journey to 5G. The company is not only leading innovation in the field of mobile network, but also providing IoT, media, home and platform services.

SK Telecom is determined to play a significant role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution by achieving innovations and promoting shared growth with other players in the industry.

For more information, please visitwww.sktelecom.com/enor contactskt_press@sk.com.