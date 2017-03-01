RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Appian today announced that it is deepening its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Appian's cloud infrastructure provider. Appian will expand its global Appian Cloud footprint to include the upcoming AWS Region in France. This comes after Appian Cloud's 2016 expansions in Canada and the United Kingdom. Appian also announced the achievement of several new AWS Competency and AWS Partner Network (APN) programs. Appian has achieved status as an AWS Healthcare Competency Partner and AWS Life Sciences Competency, and has joined the AWS Public Sector Partner program. The company's collaboration with AWS further demonstrates Appian's ability to provide customers across geographies and industries with a powerful application platform in the cloud for rapid digital business transformation.

"Appian Cloud's combination of low-code development speed and enterprise-grade power makes it the platform of choice for commercial and public-sector organizations around the globe seeking to accelerate their digital transformation through rapid delivery of powerful business applications," said Myles Weber, CIO at Appian. "Our long-standing relationship with AWS is a cornerstone of our ability to deliver fast time-to-market and exceptional business value. Because of this, we are dedicated to continue expanding our footprint with AWS so that companies around the globe can take advantage of our distinctive offerings across all industries."

Appian Cloud is designed to provide several benefits including low startup costs, fast deployment and predictable cost structures, an immense competitive advantage for Appian customers executing digital transformation strategies. Appian uses a low-code development approach to accelerate the delivery of innovative business applications on the web and mobile devices. Together, customers have access to enterprise-grade power, and enhanced speed by building, deploying and scaling powerful business applications all within a secure cloud environment.

Appian Cloud is deployed across a wide variety of industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, and others. Appian Cloud's global customer roster includes industry leaders such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car, DFW International Airport and the United States Department of Agriculture in the US, John Lewis, MHRA and Punch Taverns in the UK, Australia's Queensland Government and many others around the world.

Appian has worked closely with AWS since 2007, when Appian Cloud was first brought to market. The collaboration with AWS deepens Appian Cloud's worldwide local availability, complementing its existing availability in 10 AWS Regions, including US East (Northern Virginia), US West (Northern California), AWS GovCloud (US), Ireland, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Singapore and most recently, Canada, and the United Kingdom -- with plans to extend into France this year. Local availability is a key success driver for Appian Cloud. Appian Cloud customers around the world include leaders in financial services, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, government, education, transportation and more.

In addressing the security landscape and concerns around the cloud environment, Appian Cloud has an extensive collection of security accreditations, making it a highly trusted platform for rapid application development. Appian is accredited for HIPAA, SOC 2 and SOC 3, The PCI Data Security Standard, G-Cloud 8 Framework and more. In addition, Appian has FedRamp 2.0 certification, a US government-wide program that verifies an established and highly secure environment that has withstood comprehensive audit review, and delivers significant time and cost savings. Appian Cloud also offers reliability with 24×7 system monitoring, and a 99.95% uptime SLA.

About Appian

Appian delivers an enterprise platform for digital transformation that enables organizations to revolutionize their customer experience, optimize their business operations, and master global risk and compliance. Powered by industry leading Business Process Management (BPM) and Case Management capabilities, Appian's low-code approach can accelerate the time it takes to build and deploy powerful, modern applications, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

