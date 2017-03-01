ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Ingo Money, a leader in real-time push payments technology, today announced the promotion of Lisa McFarland to Chief Product Officer and the hiring of Chief Sales Officer Craig Eckstrom and Chief Marketing Officer William Zielke as part of its aggressive growth agenda.

"We are actively investing in product and team expansion to deliver transformational growth in service to our customers," said Ingo Money CEO Drew Edwards. "This new leadership team is second to none, and over the course of their careers has demonstrated an ability to deliver on rapid growth goals through aggressive sales and marketing strategies. As part of this plan we will be building a professional sales team and considering additional capital options."

Lisa McFarland has led Ingo Money's marketing and PR efforts over a three-year tenure while overseeing the company's move into corporate disbursements. Prior to that, McFarland led product development at American Express and Visa.

Eckstrom and Zielke are respected industry veterans that have also worked as colleagues numerous times in overlapping positions at other FinTech innovators. Eckstrom has successfully built and led sales teams at PayPal, Bill Me Later and American Express. Zielke served as Head of eBay Motors, and has held senior marketing roles at PayPal, Bill Me Later and FiServ.

Ingo® Money is a push payments technology and risk management company that is changing the way businesses and people pay and get paid, helping them convert cash, checks and ACH into instant digital payments. With a single Ingo Money API, businesses and banks can originate corporate disbursements, P2P payments, check deposits and bill payments funded in real-time to more than four billion debit, prepaid, credit, private label credit and mobile wallet accounts. Learn more at ingomoney.com/enterprise, or follow us on LinkedIn, Google+ and Twitter.

