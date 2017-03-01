DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The CHRON Organization, Inc. (OTC: CHRO), announced today that it has entered into a strategic marketing partnership with the Oklahoma Grocers Association (OGA) to offer the Zen Technologies Commercial Zero-Cost Program™ to members of the OGA. The OGA is a state trade association that represents the food industry of over 1,800 independent grocers, convenience stores, suppliers and wholesalers throughout Oklahoma. As part of the agreement, a portion of the proceeds will be paid to the OGA for each location Zen upgrades.

The OGA was founded in 1938 and is a branch of the National Grocers Association, which represents tens of thousands of retail and wholesale grocers who comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. Jeff Bay-Andersen, Zen's VP of business development, and Ron Edgmon, OGA's president & CEO, began discussing the potential partnership between the two companies in December 2016.

"We're so excited about this deal because grocery stores benefit from these savings more than almost any other industry, and on top of that, Oklahoma regulates energy so business owners are always looking for new energy solutions," Bay-Andersen said. "Additionally, through the OGA we are connected to the National Grocers Association and plan to take this program nationwide."

At an average annual energy cost of more than $4 per square foot, energy costs make up the largest portion of the annual operating budget after labor costs in the grocery retail industry, making supermarkets the most electricity-intensive type of commercial building, according to Energy Star. With Zen's Zero-Cost Program™, supermarket owners will be able to save a minimum of 25 percent of monthly energy costs, if not more. There is no cost to the grocery store upfront for the energy saving solutions as the equipment is paid back from the savings generated monthly. The program is available in both regulated and deregulated energy markets nationwide.

"I just got back from the NGA trade show in Las Vegas and I could not stop talking about this partnership with my colleagues," Edgmon said. "They were all incredibly interested in learning more about it because there is simply no one else catering to this issue within the grocery retail market. The timing could not be more perfect."

ABOUT ZEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen) is a 21st century home services company whose mission is to bring all the benefits of the "Smart Home" to millions of homeowners and apartment dwellers across the United States. Zen provides a custom, "concierge solution," for each of our consumers, featuring the most modern and effective products and solutions for home automation, security and monitoring. Zen combines our exclusive and customizable product solutions with green energy services, which allows our consumers to save money on their monthly energy costs, while reducing their long-term carbon footprint. To learn more, visit www.livewithzen.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the company's filings at www.OTCMarkets.com

