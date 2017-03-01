sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,711 Euro		-0,012
-1,66 %
WKN: A1JWH7 ISIN: CA98943A1012 Ticker-Symbol: ZAY 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,713
0,748
14:35
0,714
0,747
14:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD
ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZENYATTA VENTURES LTD0,711-1,66 %