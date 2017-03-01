BEDFORD, TX--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Quatris Health ("Quatris"), a provider of specialized healthcare software and database solutions, as well as hosting, software maintenance and support services for small and medium sized physician practices, announced today that it has acquired Atlanta based HealthSystems. Quatris, a portfolio company of Seaport Capital, is the largest indirect channel provider of services, products and software maintenance for GE Healthcare's Centricity Practice Solution to small and medium sized physician practices. The senior HealthSystems management team, Maurice Rosenbaum and Larry Stoumen, invested in the transaction and will remain with Quatris going forward. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We believe that Quatris and HealthSystems are a great fit for each other," said Quatris CEO Mark Spates. "Maurice and Larry have built a company with an impressive roster of customers and a tremendous organization to support those customers. With the combination of Quatris Health's and HealthSystems' proprietary software and expert services, our physicians will have direct access to the full range of cutting edge solutions available to Centricity users. We aim to exceed expectations for all our customers so that those practices continue to have a foundational IT solution that keeps pace with our ever-changing industry."

"We believe Quatris provides an excellent solution for our customers," said HealthSystems CEO Maurice Rosenbaum. "Our two organizations have known each other for a number of years and Quatris has a very similar philosophy to HealthSystems -- the importance of our customers and the singular focus of providing the best product and service experience. We look forward to maintaining and growing that level of support in the future for all our customers and are enthusiastic about working with the Quatris team going forward."

Seaport Capital Partner Bob Tamashunas agreed, saying, "The HealthSystems acquisition provides added scale for Quatris as the company pursues additional growth initiatives. Quatris' management team, strong service oriented organization, relationships with its technology partners and industry reputation will continue to provide a foundation for the company to grow in the future."

ABOUT QUATRIS

Quatris Health, headquartered in Bedford, Texas, provides software and database solutions for medical practices, as well as the training and support needed to maximize the benefit of a physician practice's technology investment. Quatris Health is the largest independent seller of GE Healthcare's Centricity Practice Solution to small and medium sized physician practices.

Quatris Health is a partner for physician practices, providing clinicians, administrators and office staff software support and services. The company also provides hosting services, enabling physician practices to manage their data through the company's cloud services.

For additional information, visit www.quatris.com.

ABOUT HEALTHSYSTEMS

HealthSystems provides software and services that help physicians streamline office processes, manage EMR and practice better medicine. HealthSystems has partnered with GE Healthcare in the southeast since 1998.

For additional information, visit www.healthsystems.net.

ABOUT SEAPORT CAPITAL

Founded in 1997, Seaport Capital provides equity capital to middle market companies in the communications, business services and media sectors. Seaport works with talented management teams to create valuable companies that are leaders in their market segments. Seaport's extensive investing experience enables it to develop successful strategies; its relationships and resources help achieve them. The firm seeks to invest $10 to $25 million of equity capital in private companies with enterprise values of between $20 and $100 million.

For additional information, visit www.seaportcapital.com.

For more information, contact:



Annie Gladue

Jedemi Communications for Seaport Capital

415-302-8990

Email contact



Bob Tamashunas

Seaport Capital

212-847-8900

Email contact

