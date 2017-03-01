At Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona (Hall 5, Booth 5E61), Telit shows two deployment-ready demos on Cat M1 with Qualcomm Technologies

Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a joint showcase on Cat M1 with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., at Mobile World Congress, taking place in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. Cat M1 is one of the new low-power categories defined in Release 13 of the LTE standard by 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project). The standard is designed specifically for IoT applications, can co-exist with today's LTE infrastructure and spectrum, which offers a superior solution to proprietary technologies for low-power wide area networks, and is expected to have a large impact on the IoT space.

"Telit is fully engaged in the development and certification of a new cellular platform based on Qualcomm Technologies' LTE IoT modems. The aim is to reach the broadest technological coverage, features and certifications for Telit to date," said Sandro Spanghero, Telit Senior Vice President, Global Product Management. "This program, announced in September 2016, will generate a roadmap of Cat M1 and Cat NB1 products, complete with GNSS integration and GPRS fallback. The first Cat M1 variants of the family are already under certification in the US, and European banded models are being completed to match Cat M1 and Cat NB1 network rollouts starting in 2017."

Cat M1 in live showcases at Mobile World Congress

Telit is showcasing its ME910C1 ThingSpace-ready module based on Qualcomm Technologies' MDM9206 LTE modem in support of a Cat M1 asset tracking demo at the Qualcomm booth (Hall 3 Stand 3E10). The application demonstrates a package tracking device utilizing Verizon's ThingSpace client, demonstrating drop, theft, movement and location tracking as well as temperature monitoring, highlighting the technology engineered for deep in-building coverage and multi-year battery life.

In cooperation with Eurotech and utilizing the same MDM9206 LTE modem, Telit is also participating in a live demo on LTE low-power category at the Ericsson booth. In the demo, a Bluetooth sensor connects to a Eurotech Multi-service IoT gateway which is integrated with a Telit ME910C1-E1 Cat M1 IoT Module. The data is then sent to a Eurotech EveryWare Cloud server, using an over-the-air transmission in band 20 (800MHz) serviced by Telefonica and carried by the Ericsson state-of-the-art Cat M1 infrastructure. The live, over-the-air demonstration is also a clear indicator of the advanced state of development of the Telit Cat M1 portfolio, with a module variant already running European bands.

Low Power category IoT modules presented at the Telit booth

Visit the Telit booth (Hall 5, Booth 5E61) to preview the range of low-power category LTE Release 13 compliant modules. The portfolio of Cat M1 IoT Modules includes a number of variants of the ME910C1 series, member of Telit's xE910 28.2 x 28.2 mm flagship module family and the ME866, a member of the xE866 miniature, low-power family measuring 15 x 25 mm which also includes Cat NB1, LoRa, BLE and Wi-Fi modules in a nested form factor concept.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

Copyright 2017 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm MDM is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

