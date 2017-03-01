Global Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market 2017-2023: Growing Acceptance for Minimally Invasive Endovascular Surgeries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.

The Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices market is classified based on site, product, repair type and geography. The Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices products market is divided into Stent grafts, Catheters, and Others.



The Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices by site market is segmented into Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) and Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA). Abdominal aortic aneurysm market is further segmented into Infrarenal and Perarenal. The perarenal market is further sub-segmented into Juxtrarenal and Suprarenal.



Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm market is divided into Ascending an aortic aneurysm, Descending aortic aneurysm, Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA) and Thoracic Arch Aneurysm.

The Aortic Aneurysm market by repair type is divided into Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) and Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA). Abdominal aortic aneurysm is divided into open surgery and Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR).



Thoracic aortic aneurysm repair is divided into open surgery and Thoracic endovascular aneurysm repair (TEVAR).

Further, the Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices market is separated by geographical regions into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Take Aways

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Markets Covered

2.4 Stakeholders

2.5 Research Methodology

2.5.1 Market Size Estimation

2.5.2 Market Crackdown and Data Triangulation

2.5.3 Secondary Sources

2.5.4 Primary Sources

2.5.5 Key Data Points from Secondary Sources

2.5.6 Key Data Points from Primary Sources

2.5.7 Assumptions

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

3.3.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

3.3.1.3 Growing Acceptance for Minimally Invasive Endovascular Surgeries

3.3.1.4 Technological Advancements in Evar

3.3.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.3.1.6 Market Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Nations

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Risks Associated With Endovascular Procedures Such as Endoleaks and Radiation Exposure

3.3.2.2 High Costs of an Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Procedures

3.3.2.3 Stringent Regulatory Approval Requirement for an Aortic Aneurysm Repair Product

3.3.2.4 Lack of Skilled Professionals

3.3.2.5 Challenges Associated With Repair of Complex Anatomies

3.3.2.6 Off-The-Shelf Stent Grafts in Treating Complex Anatomies

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 India

3.4.4 China

3.4.5 Japan

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.5.1 Reimbursement Table

3.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.7 Market Share Analysis

3.7.1 Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Global Market Share Analysis, by Major Players

3.7.2 Evar Global Market Share Analysis, by Major Players

3.7.3 Tevar Global Market Share Analysis, by Major Players

3.7.4 U.S. Evar Market Share Analysis, by Major Players

3.7.5 Europe Evar Market Share Analysis, by Major Players

3.7.6 Japan Evar Market Share Analysis, by Major Players

3.8 Patent Trends

4 Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Global Market, by Site

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

4.2.1 Infrarenal

4.2.2 Perarenal

4.2.2.1 Juxtrarenal Aortic Aneurysm

4.2.2.2 Suprarenal Aortic Aneurysm

4.3 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

4.3.1 Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

4.3.2 Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

4.3.3 Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm

4.3.4 Thoracic Arch Aneurysm

5 Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Global Market, by Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Stent Grafts

5.3 Catheters

5.4 Others

6 Aortic Aneurysm Global Market, by Repair Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (Aaa) Repair

6.2.1 Open Repair

6.2.2 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (Evar)

6.3 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (Taa) Repair

6.3.1 Open Repair

6.3.2 Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (Tevar)

7 Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Global Market, by Region



8 Company Developments

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Product Approval as a Major Growth Strategy of Market Players

8.2 Product Approval

8.3 Agreements and Acquisitions

8.4 New Product Launch

8.5 Other Developments

9 Major Player Profiles

- Abiomed (U.S.)

- B.Braun GmbH (Germany)

- BiFlow medical (Israel)

- Bolton Medical (U.S.)

- Boston Scientific corporation (U.S.)

- Braile Biomedica (Brazil)

- Cardiatis (Belgium)

- Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.)

- Cook Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

- Cytograft Tissue Engineering, Inc. (U.S.)

- Endologix, Inc. (U.S.)

- Endospan (Israel)

- Fuji Systems Corporation (Japan)

- Getinge Groups (Maquet) (Sweden)

- GRIKIN Advanced Materials (China)

- HDH Medical Ltd (Israel)

- JOTEC GmbH (Germany)

- Le Maitre Vascular, Inc. (U.S.)

- LifeTech Scientific Corporation (China)

- Lombard Medical Technologies (U.K.)

- Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

- MicroPort Scientific Corporation China)

- Nano Endoluminal S.A. (Brazil)

- S & G Biotech, Inc. (South Korea)

- St. George Medical (France)

- Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan)

- Transcatheter Technologies GmbH (Germany)

- Vivasure Medical (Ireland)

- W. L. Gore and Associates (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4tpcxn/aortic_aneurysm

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





