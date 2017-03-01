Frost & Sullivan Applauds the Exceptional Performance and Application Scope of Excellims' Path-Breaking Ion Mobility Spectrometry Solution

Excellims' success in technology innovation is due to its customer-centricity and ability to develop solutions in line with evolving market trends and customer preferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Excellims Corporation (Excellims) with the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Enabling Technology Leadership. Excellims' High Performance Ion Mobility Spectrometry (HPIMS') technology is the world's first commercially available electrospray ionization IMS system. Its resolving power, ranging from 60 to 120, is two to ten times higher than all other IMS products in the market, and marks the first major resolution improvement for IMS instrumentation after it was introduced in the 1970s.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472595/Frost_and_Sullivan_Excellims_Award.jpg

The HPIMS' technology's outstanding resolving power extends the scope of its application from in-lab research to on-site high performance chemical analysis and report generation. Owing to its advanced features, resolution, sensitivity, and precision, Excellims' offerings are ideal for:

Process analytical technology (PAT) in the pharmaceuticals industry

On-site screening for adulterants in the food and drug production process

Detection of explosives and illicit drugs/substances in security applications

Quality control in the food and beverage industry

The company has also identified the immense potential of its HPIMS' technology in the detection of biomarkers in fluids for clinical diagnosis.

The design precision and hardware robustness of Excellims' products give customers a satisfying user experience, and eliminate common issues, such as machine downtime, low productivity, and the need for regular maintenance. In terms of ease of deployment, persistent resolution power, mobility, and detection of non-volatile compounds, Excellims' GA2100 and MA3100 solutions stand out in the global market.

"The MA3100 delivers a high level of convenience in integrating the HPIMS analyzer with mass spectrometers, enabling users to perform chemical separation through an orthogonal mechanism," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Krishnan Ramanathan. "Meanwhile, the GA2100's compact form factor offers convenient field ability and guarantees customers sensitivity, as well as detectability, matching the efficiency level of the traditional high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems."

The MA3100 addresses the needs of research laboratory-based analysis. It comprises a flexible set of operational modes (open, scan, gated, notched) to pass or block ions for mass spectrometers. This product allows users to maximize the IMS control for MS experimentation.

The GA2100, on the other hand, is more suitable for on-site analysis in manufacturing hubs, mobile laboratories, and laboratory benchtops. Owing to its convenient Directspray' sample introduction, simplified user interface and touchscreen, customers can collect ion mobility data quicker than with other IMS systems. No other IMS solution boasts HPLC-level accuracy in terms of sensitivity and resolution, on-site.

"In addition to its technology benefits, Excellims' products are available at competitive prices. By designing solutions to cater to particular applications, it can reduce the equipment's manufacturing cost and operational challenges," noted Ramanathan.

Acknowledging the long-term viability and impact of its HPIMS' technology across a wide range of industries, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to present Excellims with the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Enabling Technology Leadership.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies, which influences both the functionality and the customer value of the new products and applications. The award lauds the high R&D spend towards innovation, its relevance to the industry, and the positive effect on brand perception.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Excellims Corporation

Excellims Corporation is a leading innovator in ion mobility solutions for chemical detection. The company developed high performance ion mobility spectrometry (HPIMS) to address the needs of industry, academic, and government as they look for better ways of detecting chemical substances more quickly and accurately. This is possible as analytical tools perform simultaneous separation and detection. The compact HPIMS and HPIMS-MS are well suited for applications requiring robust analysis that need to be performed in difficult environments.

