Perella Weinberg Partners today announced that David Azéma has joined the Firm as a Partner in its Advisory business. Mr. Azéma will lead the Firm's investment banking practice in France, providing strategic and financial advice to clients in the country. He will be based in London.

Mr. Azéma joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was Chairman of Global Infrastructure and Vice Chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking for Europe since 2014. From 2012 to 2014, Mr. Azéma oversaw the French government's holdings in strategic companies, including inter alia EDF, Engie, Orange, Renault, Safran and Airbus, as head of Agence des participations de l'Etat (APE). Prior to that, he served as CEO of KEOLIS, a global leader in public transportation; Deputy CEO of SNCF Group, a leading French transport and logistics group; CEO of Vinci Concessions, the infrastructure division of Vinci, a global concessions and construction company; and CEO of Eurostar Group Ltd., the high-speed passenger rail service between the UK and mainland Europe.

Peter Weinberg, Founding Partner and Head of Advisory at Perella Weinberg Partners, said, "We are excited to welcome David to the Firm. David is an experienced executive and a well-respected member of the European businesses community. His experience, knowledge and network will be invaluable to the Firm and our clients."

Dietrich Becker, Partner and Co-Head of European Advisory at Perella Weinberg Partners, said, "Europe remains a center for deal making as European companies seek growth opportunities and foreign buyers target attractive assets on the continent. France is among the most attractive European countries for our business, and David's addition significantly strengthens our ability to serve our clients in this important market."

Mr. Azéma commented, "PWP has a demonstrated ability of providing its clients differentiated solutions that address their distinct strategic needs. I am excited to be joining this firm, which remains an agile and independent company with a workforce of 600 collaborators."

Biography of David Azéma

Mr. Azéma began his career in 1987 as an auditor in the government accounting office. In 1993, after two years in the cabinet of France's Minister of Employment, he joined SNCF, the French railway company, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, including "Charge de Mission" in the Strategy Department and Advisor to the President and Director of Subsidiaries and Participations.

He later became Chairman of the Consortium InterCapital and Regional Rail Ltd. before assuming the role of CEO of Eurostar Group Ltd, the subsidiary of SNCF, SNCB and Eurostar UK that operated the Eurostar high-speed rail service. In October 2002, Mr. Azéma joined VINCI as CEO of VINCI Concessions. In June 2008, he returned to SNCF Group as Deputy CEO, rising to become CEO of KEOLIS.

From 2012 to 2014, Mr. Azéma was Commissioner for the French Government Shareholding Agency, then he joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch as Chairman of Global Infrastructure and Vice Chairman, Global Corporate and Investment Banking Europe.

Mr. Azéma holds a Bachelor degree in Law and is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris (political sciences institute) and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading independent, client-focused financial services firm providing advisory, asset management and energy securities research, underwriting and trading services to a broad, global client base, including corporations, institutions and governments. The Advisory business advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, strategic and capital structure matters, financial restructuring and capital raising. The Asset Management business includes a suite of hedge fund strategies, private investment funds and outsourced CIO solutions. Together with its affiliates, the Asset Management business has capital commitments and managed assets of approximately $12.6 billion. The Firm's energy practice operates as Tudor, Pickering, Holt Co (http://www.tphco.com). This practice provides high quality advice and services to the energy industry as well as sales and trading, underwriting and research coverage on approximately 140 issuers worldwide. With more than 600 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Abu Dhabi, Denver, Dubai, San Francisco, and Calgary. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit http://www.pwpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005403/en/

Contacts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Media:

Perella Weinberg Partners

Kara Findlay, 212-287-3197

or

Powerscourt

Victoria Palmer-Moore/Karen Le Cannu, +44 (0)20 7250 1446

or

Sard Verbinnen Co

Denise DesChenes/Margaret Popper, 212-687-8080