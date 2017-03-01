Online Marketplace to launch Global website, www.aladdinstreet.com later this year

(NYSE:MANU) Manchester United and Aladdin Group, the owner and operator of the world's first dedicated premium quality products and Halalan Toyyiban focused e-marketplace have today announced a global partnership.

As part of the partnership, Aladdin Group will work with Manchester United to generate brand awareness and compelling engagement projects with the club's 659 million global followers, via the Club's digital platforms as well as one to one fan events and campaigns worldwide.

Manchester United's Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold comments:

"The way in which we shop has changed dramatically in the last decade and the growth in popularity of e-commerce gives customers access to a wide range of global products at the touch of a button.

"As a vibrant, up-and-coming young company, Aladdin Street is at the forefront of the industry, providing consumers with the ability to purchase quality, premium and compliant goods from reputable merchants who have been invited to sell on the site. Its partnership with Manchester United demonstrates the company's dedication to global expansion."

Aladdin Group's Co-founder and President, Dato' Sri Desmond To comments:

"It is a tremendous honour for the Aladdin Group to partner with Manchester United Football Club. Our goals and ambitions are closely aligned and will soon become visible to everyone in the very near future through our joint campaigns worldwide.

"AladdinStreet.com will be rolling out its services globally in Q1/2017 by featuring products and services from Malaysia and Singapore in the initial stages with more coming on board from its network offices located in 30 countries worldwide in phase 1, which covers a population of approximately 4 billion consumers.

"Manchester United fans worldwide will soon be able to enjoy unique opportunities as well as experience unique benefits and privileges when they shop on AladdinStreet. We are proud and delighted to bring our platform to the world and leverage on the tremendous brand awareness of Manchester United worldwide."

The Malaysian based company prides itself on providing its customers with authentic Halalan Toyyiban compliant products sourced globally and delivered locally. Importantly, only fully registered and certified companies are invited by AladdinStreet to trade on the site.

Aladdin Group caters to both Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to- Consumer (B2C) communities over the world-wide web and via its mobile apps, providing global business opportunities to local merchants and a seamless online shopping experience to consumers worldwide.

Official Manchester United merchandise will continue to be available for fans to purchase through the official Manchester United on-line store 'United Direct' (store.manutd.com), and other e-commerce platforms.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 139-year heritage we have won 65 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Aladdin Group

Aladdin Group owns and operates AladdinStreet.com the World's First Exclusive Premium Quality and Halalan Toyyiban Focused e-Marketplace in one of the fastest growing industry that is worth more than USD2.1 Trillion (excluding Islamic Finance). Its Vision and Mission is to be "The World's Largest Premium Quality and Halalan Toyyiban Focused e-Marketplace with the ultimate aim to be amongst the top 10 most profitable e-commerce platforms in the near future.

