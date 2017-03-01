UK universities choose the cloud with move to Canvas

Canvas steals a march on competitors with ease of use and user-centred design

LONDON, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Three UK universities have selected Canvas, the cloud-native VLE by Instructure (NYSE: INST), to replace legacy on-premise systems. Kingston University, Middlesbrough College and University College Birmingham have all chosen Canvas to help improve teaching and learning.

Educators across the world understand that technology enables better teaching. They also know that intuitive, scalable and flexible true cloud-native solutions like Canvas can lead to more engaging lessons and better outcomes than traditional systems. New customers report that they selected Canvas to help cater to a diverse, demanding and digitally savvy student base.

"Canvas is allowing us to make course delivery significantly more engaging, compelling and interactive," said Linda Price, Head of Technology Enhanced Learning and Professor of Educational Technology at Kingston University. "Our decision to replace Blackboard was fuelled by student and faculty feedback, and the desire to create a student-centred learning experience. Unlike our old system, the flexible nature of Canvas helps empower our students to learn in their own way - investigating and solving real-world problems, rather than ingesting and regurgitating rote material."

"If we look back 10 years, the market was dominated by vendors developing feature-led products with heavy implementation and maintenance commitments," said Kenny Nicholl, Vice President, Canvas EMEA. "While these legacy systems kick-started the VLE market, nimble and innovative companies like Instructure are now redefining it - introducing a more flexible, reliable, scalable and user friendly alternative - which better meet an institutions' and users changing objectives and needs."

This news follows a successful kick-off to the new year for Canvas, with robust customer growth across Europe. Canvas also recently announced its status as preferred supplier of UNINETT in Norway- the government owned organisation responsible for Norway's National Research and Education Network, which delivers services to universities across the country.

