Michel Orsinger Joins Lima Corporate's Advisory Board

Lima Corporate further strengthens the Advisory Board.Following the announcement regarding Mr. Bruno Melzi, Lima Corporate is proud to announce the arrival of another new Board Member: Michel Orsinger, former Chairman of Global Orthopedics Johnson & Johnson (J&J), has decided to join the Lima Advisory Board starting 1st of March, 2017.

Michel Orsinger held the position of Worldwide Chairman DePuy Synthes Companies at J&J from 2012 to 2015. He was also a member of J&J's Global Management Team. Michel Orsinger joined J&J following the sale of Synthes Inc. for $20 billion, the largest acquisition ever realized by Johnson & Johnson. Subsequently, Michel Orsinger established the worldwide's largest and most comprehensive orthopedic company. Prior to his leadership role at Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Orsinger was COO and CEO of Synthes Inc for eight years, and spent eleven years with Novartis.

Today, Michel Orsinger is an investor as well as board member of several start-up companies and an advisor to EQT.

"The addition of Michel has further strengthened what was already one of the strongest Advisory Boards in the industry and is another proof of Lima's attractiveness," said Valentin Chapero, Chairman of the Advisory Board. "I am convinced that Michel's outstanding industry knowledge and leadership experience will allow the Advisory Board to contribute additional value to Lima and its management team, specifically in further supporting growth," Mr. Chapero concluded.

"I am very happy that Michel as another high quality veteran of our industry has decided to join the Advisory Board," said Luigi Ferrari, CEO of Lima Corporate. "Michel's expertise in the orthopaedic as well as medical device industry and track record of growing companies will accelerate our development," Mr. Ferrari commented.

About Lima Corporate

Lima Corporate is a global medical device company providing reconstructive orthopaedic solutions to surgeons who face the challenges of improving the quality of life of their patients. Based in Italy, Lima Corporate is committed to the development of innovative products and procedures to enable surgeons to select ideal solution for every individual patient. Lima Corporate's product range includes large joint revision and primary implants and complete extremities solutions including fixation.

