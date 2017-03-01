Magna Carta College, Oxford: Scholarships Available for Online MBA Programme - April Intake

OXFORD, England, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Magna Carta College, Oxford has announced that it will award a limited number of scholarships (£1500 reduction on full programme fees) to successful applicants who are accepted for the next MBA intake, which begins 5th April. This unique MBA, an online (blended) learning programme, enables students from all over the world to afford an Oxbridge MBA, and study while in employment. It combines the very best of the "Oxford tutorial" system, with Oxbridge faculty, the best of digital learning, and an optional summer school in Oxford.

The Dean of Magna Carta College, Professor David Faulkner said, "Our faculty are addressing the key career challenge facing Generation Y all over the world: how can they stand out from the competition? For our student, our MBA is that key differentiator. Our MBA programme, and in particular our scholarship awards, offer the opportunity to be taught by Oxbridge faculty, and our students and MBA graduates are clear examples of the success of blended learning. They are part of our community, and our MBA fits around their lives and commitments. But most importantly, it is giving them the clear Oxbridge advantage to reaching and exceeding their career goals, and to standing out from and above the competition."

The programme commences on 5th Apr 2017; this offer closes at 1500 GMT Friday 31st March 2017.

The scholarship award reduces the fees for successful students from £7,950 to £6,450 for the full year-long MBA.

Please contact mba@magnacartacollege.org.uk for further details.

Magna Carta College, Oxford, is an independent business school founded by senior Oxford academics. With its roots in establishing the MBA programme at Oxford, it specialises in MBA programmes, and also in Executive Education. Its faculty and network of associate fellows have worked with Fortune 500 companies and international governments to deliver massive transformation in leadership, company culture and international strategy and vision.

Believe, Achieve, Succeed

