Latest Release Delivers New Capabilities for Global Consumer & Industrial Markets



CINCINNATI, 2017-03-01 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalliance announces immediate availability of the latest release of the cloud-based Datalliance VMI platform with a number of important new capabilities focused on enhanced productivity, flexibility and ease-of-use in several important areas. As with all releases, enhancements were driven by feedback from the global user community combined with Datalliance's vision for the continued evolution of the VMI process. New capabilities are available for immediate use by Datalliance customers and their trading partners at no cost, and with no need to install or upgrade software. Datalliance delivers enhancement releases three times per year, with over 50 releases having been delivered to date.



Highlights of enhancements in this release include:



-- Enhanced Event Workbench: Added update, display and detail drill-down options to further streamline the promotion/event handling process. -- New interactive file upload: For instance, this capability streamlines the process for uploading special promotion/event quantities directly into Datalliance. -- Enhanced external forecast handling: The ability to interactively compare and select from three forecasts (system generated, adjusted and external) to set the forecast to be used to drive replenishment. -- Enhanced transport planning: Visibility of individual promotion/event quantities allocated to each transport (e.g. truck) and the ability to optionally include order comments with the transmitted outbound order message. -- Enhanced returns processing: A new, more intuitive and flexible worksheet format as well as the ability to make additions to system generated return suggestions.



As with every release, a number of general technical and performance enhancements are also included to further support overall system scalability, reliability and availability.



About Datalliance



Datalliance is the world's largest provider of technology and services to support collaborative replenishment programs such as Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) and related approaches. Delivered as a cloud-based platform backed by extensive customer care, Datalliance makes it easy for trading partners to establish inventory management relationships that increase sales and profits by fully aligning business objectives, increasing on-shelf availability, optimizing turns, and reducing supply chain costs. Datalliance manages billions of dollars in orders, millions of SKUs, and tens of thousands of locations worldwide for leading companies in consumer and industrial markets. For more information about Datalliance, visit www.datalliance.com.



Contact: Brian Lindner, Datalliance 513-791-7272