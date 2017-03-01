TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Adventus Zinc Corporation ("Adventus Zinc" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ADZN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Leung as Vice President, Corporate Development effective March 1, 2017. Sam is joining Adventus Zinc from Lundin Mining where he played a key role in that company's evaluation and completion of several successful acquisitions over the last number of years. Sam is a professional engineer with over 10 years of experience in the mining industry having also worked for Hatch Ltd. as a due diligence consultant and metallurgist.

Brian Dalton, Chairman of the Board for Adventus Zinc, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Sam to the senior management team. His combination of technical depth, and his experience working within one of the sector's most highly regarded and entrepreneurial organizations, makes him an ideal fit for helping Adventus deliver on its objectives. Christian and Sam are each highly driven and emerging young leaders within the Canadian mining industry whose respective skill sets, experiences and personalities make for an ideal complement."

Adventus Zinc has also been busy developing a multi-faceted technical team with strategic geographic focus. In addition to support that is being provided by the technical team at Altius Minerals, led by Dr. Lawrence Winter, V.P. Exploration, these team members include:

David O'Connor, Consultant

David is a professional geologist with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, specializing in the identification, acquisition and management of mineral projects throughout the world. Following senior positions in major mining companies, including Western Mining Corporation, he subsequently founded five publicly listed junior mineral exploration companies and ultimately managed the merger or acquisition of three of these companies. He obtained a BSc (Hons) degree at Cape Town University and then an MSc D.I.C. in mineral exploration at the Royal School of Mines in London.

Wilson Robb, Consultant

Wilson is a co-founder of Aurum Exploration Services through which he directed and managed the Company's private predecessor company in targeting and exploring its current portfolio of Irish zinc projects. Wilson has 30 years of technical and managerial experience within the mineral exploration industry, with a track record of successfully developing innovative exploration ideas and techniques.

Vaughan Williams, Consultant

Co-founder of Aurum Exploration Services, Vaughan has over 24 years of experience in both field exploration planning and management as well as geological and mineral resource modelling on advanced drilling projects. Prior to Aurum, Vaughan worked as a Senior Geologist for Navan Resources Plc, managing exploration and evaluation programs in Ireland and elsewhere throughout the world.

In addition, the Company is engaged with several other independent exploration and mining professionals with significant experience on an assignment specific basis.

Corporate Update

Adventus Zinc's Phase 1 Lismore exploration program in Ireland is well underway, utilizing advanced geochemical and structural studies to refine targets for a Phase 2 drilling program. At Rathkeale, exploration is similarly focussed on structural and geochemical studies. Prior to a Phase 2 drilling program at Rathkeale, Adventus Zinc plans to mobilize seismic equipment to Ireland. The Company is in discussions with other companies working in Ireland to potentially share the equipment mobilization costs, which could significantly reduce the budgeted 2017 program. In Newfoundland, Canada, an electromagnetic (EM) survey is being planned at the Buchans project that is expected to commence in Q2 2017.

On potential acquisitions, Adventus Zinc has identified a select number of high-impact exploration and advanced stage zinc projects capable of meeting the Company's target criteria. Several confidentiality agreements have been recently signed in order to complete further analysis and evaluation as part of ongoing due diligence reviews.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,300,000 stock options to the new Vice President, Corporate Development, in accordance with the Board of Directors approved Stock Option Plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share which is based on the 5-day volume weighted average price per share at market close on February 28, 2017. The stock options vest over a period of three years in one-third tranches, and are exercisable within five years.

About Adventus Zinc

Adventus Zinc is a newly formed company focused on zinc exploration in Ireland and Eastern Canada, as well as pursuing the acquisition of advanced zinc projects. Its major shareholders are experienced and respected investors in the mining business, providing significant financial and technical support. The Company is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under ADZN-V.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the trading date of the Company's Common Shares and its future business plans. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the final prospectus dated January 23, 2017. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the said Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.

Contacts:

Christian Kargl-Simard

Chief Executive Officer

1-416-230-3440

christian@adventuszinc.com



