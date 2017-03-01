HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN appoints new Executive Director Global Legal Affairs

Amsterdam, 1 March 2017 - Heineken N.V. today announces the appointment of Ernst van de Weert as Executive Director Global Legal Affairs as of July 1, 2017, reporting to Jean-Francois van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board / CEO.

Ernst will succeed Steven van Maasakker who will leave HEINEKEN after leading the HEINEKEN Legal function for over 12 years.

Ernst van de Weert is a Dutch national and is currently HEINEKEN's Company Secretary. He joined HEINEKEN as Regional Legal Counsel Asia Pacific in 2008 coming from the law firm De Brauw, Blackstone Westbroek.

Jean-Francois van Boxmeer, HEINEKEN's Chairman of the Executive Board / CEO commented: "I wish to express my deepest appreciation to Steven for his commitment to HEINEKEN. Steven has been very instrumental in building a well-recognised legal function within HEINEKEN and I wish him all the best. I am very pleased that in Ernst van de Weert we have found a great successor to Steven from within the company."

